Y La Bamba announce LP & tour, share “Dibujos De Mi Alma” ft Devendra Banhart
Y La Bamba have announced a new album, Lucha, coming on April 28 via Tender Loving Empire. The band shared the news with single "Dibujos De Mi Alma," a rolling, slightly psychedelic track that builds into a dynamic crescendo. It features lead guitar from Devendra Banhart (who's also featured on album track "Hues"). Lead vocalist and producer Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos explains, “This song was written for a romantic partner right before the shutdown in 2020. It's a song of longing for this person but at the same time trying to detach myself from the unhealthy parts of connection.” Listen to "Dibujos De Mi Alma" below.
Lucha "explores multiplicity—love, queerness, Mexican American and Chicanx identity, family, intimacy, yearning, loneliness," according to a press release. Luz continues:
Even though I’m trying to fight, I never want to demonize suffering, because that's part of growing. And it's hard, because we're living in times where that [stigma] is what's happening. So if this—me talking about my mental health and finding healing in my queerness—is a risk, I hope that I find a community that protects it and protects me, because they know I have their back. I am also trying to be my mom’s community.
Check out the artwork and tracklist for Lucha below.
Y La Bamba have also announced a spring tour supporting Lucha, kicking off with an album release show in Portland, OR, in late April. There's currently no NYC date, though the tour does hit Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3. All dates below.
Lucha Track List
1 - Eight
2 - Dibujos De Mi Alma
3 - La Lluvia De Guadalajara
4 - Collapse
5 - Hues ft. Devendra Banhart
6 - Nunca
7 - I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry
8 - Ceniza
9 - Damned
10 - Manos
11 - Walk Along
Y La Bamba -- 2023 Tour Dates
April 26 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom (Album Release Show)
April 27 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
April 29 – Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room
April 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
May 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
May 03 – Santa Barbara, CA – SoHo
May 04 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
May 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar
May 06 – Santa Fe, NM – El Rey Court
May 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Fusion 708
May 09 – Dallas, TX – Tulips
May 11 – McAllen, TX –Gremlin
May 12 – San Antonio, TX – Jaime’s Place
May 13 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom
May 16 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd
May 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s
May 20 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
May 21 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Entry
May 23 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater