Y La Bamba announce LP & tour, share “Dibujos De Mi Alma” ft Devendra Banhart

Y La Bamba have announced a new album, Lucha, coming on April 28 via Tender Loving Empire. The band shared the news with single "Dibujos De Mi Alma," a rolling, slightly psychedelic track that builds into a dynamic crescendo. It features lead guitar from Devendra Banhart (who's also featured on album track "Hues"). Lead vocalist and producer Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos explains, “This song was written for a romantic partner right before the shutdown in 2020. It's a song of longing for this person but at the same time trying to detach myself from the unhealthy parts of connection.” Listen to "Dibujos De Mi Alma" below.

Lucha "explores multiplicity—love, queerness, Mexican American and Chicanx identity, family, intimacy, yearning, loneliness," according to a press release. Luz continues:

Even though I’m trying to fight, I never want to demonize suffering, because that's part of growing. And it's hard, because we're living in times where that [stigma] is what's happening. So if this—me talking about my mental health and finding healing in my queerness—is a risk, I hope that I find a community that protects it and protects me, because they know I have their back. I am also trying to be my mom’s community.

Check out the artwork and tracklist for Lucha below.

Y La Bamba have also announced a spring tour supporting Lucha, kicking off with an album release show in Portland, OR, in late April. There's currently no NYC date, though the tour does hit Philadelphia. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3. All dates below.

Y La Bamba, Lucha loading...

Lucha Track List

1 - Eight

2 - Dibujos De Mi Alma

3 - La Lluvia De Guadalajara

4 - Collapse

5 - Hues ft. Devendra Banhart

6 - Nunca

7 - I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry

8 - Ceniza

9 - Damned

10 - Manos

11 - Walk Along

Y La Bamba 2023 tour loading...

Y La Bamba -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 26 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom (Album Release Show)

April 27 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

April 29 – Sacramento, CA – Starlet Room

April 30 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

May 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

May 03 – Santa Barbara, CA – SoHo

May 04 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

May 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

May 06 – Santa Fe, NM – El Rey Court

May 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Fusion 708

May 09 – Dallas, TX – Tulips

May 11 – McAllen, TX –Gremlin

May 12 – San Antonio, TX – Jaime’s Place

May 13 – Austin, TX – The Ballroom

May 16 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

May 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

May 20 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

May 21 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Entry

May 23 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater