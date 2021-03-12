Ya Tseen share song ft. Portugal. The Man off debut album for Sub Pop

Alaska group Ya Tseen is a new project led by Nicholas Galanin, and they'll release their debut album Indian Yard on April 30 via Sub Pop. The album features appearances by Shabazz Palaces, Stas THEE Boss, Nick Hakim, Iska Dhaaf, and more, and Portugal. The Man frontman John Baldwin Gourley sings on new single "Knives." It's a catchy offering of Animal Collective-y psych-pop, and Nicholas says, "'Knives' is a love song about softening a calloused heart and experiencing the edge of magnetic desire, romantic connection, vulnerability, and risk that love opens us up to."

Watch the video for "Knives" and previous single "Close the Distance" below...

Tracklist

1. Knives (feat. Portugal. The Man)

2. Light the Torch

3. Born into Rain (feat. rum.gold and tunia)

4. At Tugáni

5. Get Yourself Together

6. Close the Distance

7. We Just Sit and Smile Here in Silence

8. A Feeling Undefined (feat. Nick Hakim and Iska Dhaaf)

9. Synthetic Gods (feat. Shabazz Palaces and Stas THEE Boss)

10. Gently to the Sun (feat. Tay Sean)

11. Back in That Time (feat. Qacung)