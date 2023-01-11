Yaeji announces debut LP ‘With a Hammer,’ playing Coachella

We named Yaeji's two 2017 EPs among our best albums of 2017, and she followed them with a mixtape, WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던, in 2020, but aside from a couple of one-off singles in 2021, we haven't heard much from her lately. It looks like that's about to change: she features on the newly-announced Coachella 2023 lineup, and she's now announced her debut full-length album. It's called With a Hammer and due out in April; see the cover art below. That's all we know about it so far, but stay tuned for more.

