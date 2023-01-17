Yaeji details new LP ‘With A Hammer,’ announces tour, shares “For Granted”

Yaeji has revealed details for her long-awaited official debut album, With A Hammer, and announced a tour. The album comes out April 7 via XL, and it features contributions from Loraine James, Nourished By Time, K Wata, and Enayet. The first single is "For Granted," which feels like Yaeji's version of a big pop single, but still in the experimental, off-kilter way that's become her trademark. It's a very promising first taste, and you can check it out and watch the self-directed video below.

Yaeji's newly-announced tour goes down in April and May, surrounding her appearances at Coachella. She hits a variety of US and Canadian cities, before wrapping up in her NYC hometown on May 19 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.

With A Hammer is up for pre-order on hot pink vinyl. Here's a mock-up:

Yaeji - With a Hammer loading...

Yaeji -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 6 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 7 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

April 8 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 13 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

April 15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 25 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

April 27 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

April 28 - Austin, TX @ Emo's

April 29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 2 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 3 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

May 5 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

May 10 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

May 12 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

May 13 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

May 16 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

May 17 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

May 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel