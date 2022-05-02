Yaeji releasing first two EPs on vinyl for first time

House music great and producer Yaeji is releasing her first two EPs on vinyl for the first time. The EPs, both originally released on Godmode in 2017, will be on opposite sides of one vinyl album that's out June 17. The EPs have been remastered for vinyl and it features brand new artwork and design by SG, as well as a 24" x 24" fold-out double-sided poster with liner notes. Preorder it now on limited edition jade vinyl.

"This record is a symbolic reclaiming," says Yaeji. "A way to celebrate something that I wasn’t able to fully appreciate in the moment. I don’t think I would want to do anything else but make music–now I realize that.” You can listen to EP 1​+​2 below.

attachment-yaeji ep loading...

attachment-yaeji-ep-1-2 loading...

EP 1 + 2:

1. Feelings Change 02:35

2. Raingurl 03:57

3. Drink I'm Sippin On 03:21

4. After That 03:38

5. Passionfruit 04:34

6. Noonside 03:25

7. New York 93 03:23

8. Feel It Out 03:16

9. Guap 05:40

10. Full of It 03:29