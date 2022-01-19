Yann Tiersen touring this summer in support of ‘Kerber,’ tells us his favorite albums of 2021

Composer Yann Tiersen was supposed to tour last fall in support of his latest album, Kerber, but dates got postponed due to the pandemic. Those have been rescheduled and now the tour starts June 7 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and wraps up in Washington DC on June 25 at 9:30 Club. The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on June 24. All dates are listed below.

Released by Mute in August, Kerber is Tiersen's most overtly electronic work to date. "You may get this intuitive thinking of, ‘oh it's piano stuff,’ but actually it's not," he says. "I worked on piano tracks to begin with but that's not the core of it, they are not important. The context is the most important thing - the piano was a precursor to create something for the electronics to work around.” It's gorgeous stuff and you can listen below.

Yann also gave us his Top 10 albums of 2021, which include ambient, avant garde composers, electronic music and more. There's lots to discover, check out Yann's list below.

Yann Tiersen 2022 Tour

January 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia

January 30 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Tradgarn

January 31 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Opera House

February 1 – Malmo, Sweden – Concert House

February 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Laeiszhalle

February 4 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

February 7 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi

February 9 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Tonhalle

February 10 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royale

February 12 – London, England – Roundhouse

February 14 – Glasgow, Scotland – Royal Concert Hall

February 15 – Manchester, England – Bridgewater Hall

February 18 – Roubaix, France (near Lille) – Le Colisee

February 19 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie

February 20 – Dijon, France – La Vapeur

February 22 – Montpellier, France – Le Corum

February 23 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini

February 24 – Biarritz, France – La Gare du Midi

February 25 – Bordeaux, France – Krakatoa

February 26 – La Rochelle, France – La Sirene

February 28 – Tours, France – Le Grand Theatre

March 1 – Clermont-Ferrand, France – Cooperative de Mai

March 2 – Rouen, France – Le 106

June 1 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional

June 2 – Queretaro, Mexico – Auditorio Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez

June 3 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Teatro Diana

June 4 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Pabellón M

June 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

June 8 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre

June 9 – Portland, OR – McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom

June 11 – Vancouver, BC– Vogue Theatre

June 12 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

June 15 – Chicago, IL – Metro

June 16 – Detroit, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom

June 17 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 18 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

June 22 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre

June 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

June 25 – Washington, DC – 930 Club

July 21 – Cascais, Portugal – Hipódromo Manuel Possolo

July 24 – San Sebastián, Spain – Jazzaldia Festival

Yann Tiersen - Top 10 Albums of 2021

Please note that these are in no particular order.

KMRU: Logue

Martinou: Rift

Prolaps: Ultra Cycle Pt. 3: Autumnal Age

FUJI | | | | | | | | | | TA: NOISEEM

Place: Nairobi

Loscil: Lux Refractions

Proswell: People Are Giving And Receiving Thanks At Incredible Speeds

Bendik Giske: Cracks

Picnic: Picnic

Thomas Fehlmann: Böser Herbst