Yann Tiersen touring this summer in support of ‘Kerber,’ tells us his favorite albums of 2021
Composer Yann Tiersen was supposed to tour last fall in support of his latest album, Kerber, but dates got postponed due to the pandemic. Those have been rescheduled and now the tour starts June 7 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and wraps up in Washington DC on June 25 at 9:30 Club. The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on June 24. All dates are listed below.
Released by Mute in August, Kerber is Tiersen's most overtly electronic work to date. "You may get this intuitive thinking of, ‘oh it's piano stuff,’ but actually it's not," he says. "I worked on piano tracks to begin with but that's not the core of it, they are not important. The context is the most important thing - the piano was a precursor to create something for the electronics to work around.” It's gorgeous stuff and you can listen below.
Yann also gave us his Top 10 albums of 2021, which include ambient, avant garde composers, electronic music and more. There's lots to discover, check out Yann's list below.
Yann Tiersen 2022 Tour
January 29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia
January 30 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Tradgarn
January 31 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Opera House
February 1 – Malmo, Sweden – Concert House
February 2 – Hamburg, Germany – Laeiszhalle
February 4 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
February 7 – Milan, Italy – Teatro degli Arcimboldi
February 9 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Tonhalle
February 10 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royale
February 12 – London, England – Roundhouse
February 14 – Glasgow, Scotland – Royal Concert Hall
February 15 – Manchester, England – Bridgewater Hall
February 18 – Roubaix, France (near Lille) – Le Colisee
February 19 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie
February 20 – Dijon, France – La Vapeur
February 22 – Montpellier, France – Le Corum
February 23 – Toulouse, France – Le Bikini
February 24 – Biarritz, France – La Gare du Midi
February 25 – Bordeaux, France – Krakatoa
February 26 – La Rochelle, France – La Sirene
February 28 – Tours, France – Le Grand Theatre
March 1 – Clermont-Ferrand, France – Cooperative de Mai
March 2 – Rouen, France – Le 106
June 1 – Mexico City, Mexico – Auditorio Nacional
June 2 – Queretaro, Mexico – Auditorio Josefa Ortiz de Dominguez
June 3 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Teatro Diana
June 4 – Monterrey, Mexico – Auditorio Pabellón M
June 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
June 8 – Berkeley, CA – UC Theatre
June 9 – Portland, OR – McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom
June 11 – Vancouver, BC– Vogue Theatre
June 12 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
June 15 – Chicago, IL – Metro
June 16 – Detroit, MI – The Crofoot Ballroom
June 17 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
June 18 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
June 22 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre
June 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
June 25 – Washington, DC – 930 Club
July 21 – Cascais, Portugal – Hipódromo Manuel Possolo
July 24 – San Sebastián, Spain – Jazzaldia Festival
Yann Tiersen - Top 10 Albums of 2021
Please note that these are in no particular order.
KMRU: Logue
Martinou: Rift
Prolaps: Ultra Cycle Pt. 3: Autumnal Age
FUJI | | | | | | | | | | TA: NOISEEM
Place: Nairobi
Loscil: Lux Refractions
Proswell: People Are Giving And Receiving Thanks At Incredible Speeds
Bendik Giske: Cracks
Picnic: Picnic
Thomas Fehlmann: Böser Herbst