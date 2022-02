Yard Act add Rough Trade in-store to North American tour

UK band Yard Act just released their excellent debut album, The Overload, and are gearing up for their first North American tour, which includes SXSW and two NYC shows. Actually, make that three NYC shows. The band have announced they'll stop by Rough Trade on March 21 for an in-store that includes a performance and a signing. It's free but you do need to RSVP.

The Rough Trade in-store is ahead of Yard Act's shows at Union Pool on 3/22 (sold-out) and TV Eye on 3/24 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

YARD ACT - 2022 TOUR DATES

01 FEB 22 - BELGRAVE MUSIC HALL - LEEDS

02 FEB 22 - L'AÉRONEF - LILLE

03 FEB 22 - MUZIEKCENTRUM TRIX - ANTWERPEN

04 FEB 22 - PARADISO - AMSTERDAM

05 FEB 22 - MOLOTOW - HAMBURG

06 FEB 22 - STENGADE - KØBENHAVN

07 FEB 22 - PLAN B - MALMÖ

09 FEB 22 - BADEHAUS BERLIN - BERLIN

10 FEB 22 - BLUE SHELL - COLOGNE

11 FEB 22 - ROTONDES - LUXEMBOURG

12 FEB 22 - LA BOULE NOIRE - PARIS

17 FEB 22 - VILLAGE UNDERGROUND - LONDON

18 FEB 22 - PATTERNS - BRIGHTON

19 FEB 22 - THE JOINERS - SOUTHAMPTON

21 FEB 22 - EXCHANGE - BRISTOL

22 FEB 22 - CLWB IFOR BACH - CARDIFF

23 FEB 22 - BODEGA - NOTTINGHAM

24 FEB 22 - THE WHITE HOTEL - SALFORDS

25 FEB 22 - TRADES CLUB - HEBDEN BRIDGE

26 FEB 22 - BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB - LEEDS

01 MAR 22 - THE CLUNY - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE

02 MAR 22 - THE CAVES - EDINBURGH

03 MAR 22 - MONO - GLASGOW

04 MAR 22 - WHELAN'S - DUBLIN

21 MAR 22 - ROUGH TRADE - NYC

22 MAR 22 - UNION POOL - NEW YORK

23 MAR 22 - JOHNNY BRENDA'S - PHILADELPHIA

24 MAR 22 - TV EYE - QUEENS COUNTY

25 MAR 22 - THE SINCLAIR - CAMBRIDGE

27 MAR 22 - THE GARRISON - TORONTO

29 MAR 22 - SLEEPING VILLAGE - CHICAGO

05 APR 22 - EARTH (EVOLUTIONARY ARTS HACKNEY) - LONDON

15 APR 22 - CASBAH - SAN DIEGO

16 APR 22 - COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL 2022 - INDIO

18 APR 22 - THE CROCODILE SECOND STAGE - SEATTLE

19 APR 22 - DOUG FIR LOUNGE - PORTLAND

21 APR 22 - RICKSHAW STOP - SAN FRANCISCO

30 APR 22 - LIVERPOOL CITY CENTRE - LIVERPOOL

11 MAY 22 - TRINITY CENTRE - BRISTOL

18 MAY 22 - RESCUE ROOMS - NOTTINGHAM

19 MAY 22 - THE ZANZIBAR CLUB - LIVERPOOL

20 MAY 22 - THE IRISH CENTRE - LEEDS

21 MAY 22 - BAND ON THE WALL - MANCHESTER

22 MAY 22 - THE FOUNDRY SHEFFIELD - SHEFFIELD

26 MAY 22 - O2 ACADEMY 2 - LEICESTER

27 MAY 22 - NORWICH ARTS CENTRE - NORWICH

28 MAY 22 - BROCKWELL PARK - LONDON

22 JUL 22 - TRUCK FESTIVAL 2022 - STEVENTON

05 Aug 22 - OFF FESTIVAL - KATOWICE

09 Aug 22 - ØYAFESTIVALEN - OSLO

13 AUG 22 - OYA FESTIVAL - OSLO

22 NOV 22 - SAINT LUKE'S - GLASGOW

23 NOV 22 - NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS' UNION - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE

24 NOV 22 - O2 ACADEMY LEEDS - LEEDS

25 NOV 22 - O2 RITZ - MANCHESTER

26 NOV 22 - MARBLE FACTORY - BRISTOL

27 NOV 22 - TRAMSHED CARDIFF - CARDIFF

29 NOV 22 - 1865 - SOUTHAMPTON

30 NOV 22 - CHALK - BRIGHTON - BUY