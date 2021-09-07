Yard Act announce debut album ‘The Overload,’ share title track

Following some very promising singles and EPs over the last couple years, UK band Yard Act have announced their debut album, The Overload, which will be out January 7, 2022 via Island and their own Zen F.C. imprint.

"Lyrically, I think it’s a record about the things that we all do - we're all so wired into the system of day to day that we don't really stop and think about the constructs that define us,” says frontman James Smith whose, sprechgesang vocal style and witty, conversational lyrics are central to Yard Act's sound. “Beyond that, it's kind of exciting, because there’s still so much we don’t understand; how a hive mindset is forged, how information spreads, how we agree and presume things without thinking. Some people think more than others, but a lot of this sloganeering - ‘I'm on the left, I'm not wrong’ - doesn't achieve anything. I find it all so boring. I'm just not into that.”

The band have shared The Overload's title track, which marries angular guitars, a danceable, manic beat, Smith's frantic musings and a very catchy chorus. “We all succumb to fear most of the time, and it explains a lot about why we make the decisions we do," says Smith of the song. "I imagine the chorus delivered by a Greek chorus; omnipresent, and encompassing the themes of not only this song, but the whole album. That’s what The Overload is essentially. It’s everything happening at once, and it’s our tiny, feeble minds trying to process and cope with it. Good luck.” You can watch the video below.

Having just played this past weekend's End of the Road fest in the UK, Yard Act will be on tour in the UK and Europe this fall, including more festivals like Pitchfork Paris, as well as 2022 dates that run from February through May. The band have their eyes on North America, too, so stay tuned for those shows to be announced. All dates are listed below.

The Overload tracklist

1. The Overload

2. Dead Horse

3. Payday

4. Rich

5. The Incident

6. Witness (Can I Get A?)

7. Land Of The Blind

8. Quarantine The Sticks

9. Tall Poppies

10. Pour Another

11. 100% Endurance

Yard Act - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

18 Sep | Wide Eyed Festival, Leicester

22 Sep | Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

23 Sep | The Workman’s Club, Dublin

24 Sep| Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

25 Sep | Dot To Dot Festival, Bristol

26 Sep | Dot To Dot Festival, Nottingham – SOLD OUT

27 Sep | Portland Arms, Cambridge

28 Sep | The Bullingdon, Oxford

29 Sep | Esquires, Bedford

30 Sep | The Lexington, London – SOLD OUT

1 Oct | Sound City Festival, Ipswich

2 Oct | By:larm Festival, Oslo

16 Oct | New In Town, Margate

22 Oct | A Slow Education, York – SOLD OUT

30 Oct | Dark Arts, Leeds – SOLD OUT

6 Nov | Mutations Festival, Brighton

13 Nov | Great Western Festival, Glasgow

21 Nov | Pitchfork Festival, Paris

2 Feb | L’Aéronef, Lille

3 Feb | Trix, Borgorhaut

4 Feb | Paradiso Kleine Zaal, Amsterdam

5 Feb | Molotow, Hamburg

6 Feb | Stengade, Copenhagen

7 Feb | Plan B, Malmö

9 Feb | Badehaus, Berlin

10 Feb | Blue Shell, Cologne

11 Feb | Rotondes, Luxembourg

12 Feb | La Boule Noire, Paris

17 Feb | Village Underground, London – SOLD OUT

18 Feb | Patterns, Brighton

19 Feb | The Joiners, Southampton – SOLD OUT

21 Feb | Exchange, Bristol– SOLD OUT

22 Feb | Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

23 Feb | Bodega Social, Nottingham – SOLD OUT

24 Feb | The White Hotel, Salford – SOLD OUT

25 Feb | The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge – SOLD OUT

26 Feb | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – SOLD OUT

1 Mar | The Cluny, Newcastle

2 Mar | The Caves, Edinburgh

3 Mar | Mono, Glasgow

5 Apr | Earth, London

11 May | Trinity, Bristol

18 May | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

19 May | Zanzibar, Liverpool

20 May | Irish Centre, Leeds

21 May | Band on the Wall, Manchester

22 May | The Foundry, Sheffield

27 May | Arts Centre, Norwich