Yard Act announce fall US tour, tease new music, share Primavera Sound video (BV presale for NYC)

UK group Yard Act will be heading back to North America this fall, including a few September dates surrounding their Riot Fest appearance, as well as more dates in November that happen right after they play Iceland Airwaves. Cities include Minneapolis, Madison, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas and Mexico City's Corona Capital festival. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Warsaw on November 4 and is the band's biggest NYC show to date. You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, July 13 at 10 AM through Friday, July 14 at 9 AM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all just-announced North American shows go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.

Yard Act haven't released any new music since their great debut album, The Overload, which came out at the start of 2022. It seems like new music is coming soon -- they're teasing something about trenchcoats on their Instagram stories today and they've been playing a new song, "The Trenchcoat Museum," in their live sets of late. You can watch them play "The Trenchcoat Museum" as part of their Primavera 2023 set which was just officially released on YouTube today. Watch that below.

yard act us tour loading...

Yard Act Tour Dates:

Fri. July 21 - Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

Fri. July 28 - Sun. July 30 - Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

Sat. Aug. 12 - Cornwall, UK @ Boardmasters

Fri. Aug. 25 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

Sat. Aug. 26 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

Wed. Sep. 13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Wed. Sep. 13 - Madison, WI @ The Terrace at University of Wisconsin

Fri. Sep. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Festival

Thu. Nov. 2 - Reykjavik, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

Sat. Nov. 4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Mon. Nov. 6 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Tue. Nov. 7 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Thu. Nov. 9 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Fri. Nov. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Sat. Nov. 11 - New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Tue. Nov. 14 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Wed. Nov. 15 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company

Fri. Nov. 17 - Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

Sat. Dec. 2 - Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

Check out pics from Yard Act's 2022 Bowery Ballroom show: