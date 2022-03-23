Yard Act charmed at their Brooklyn live debut (pics, setlist)

"It's our first time in New York, that was rubbish!" Yard Act frontman James Smith was chiding the Union Pool crowd for their not-as-ecstatic response as he'd have liked to his "Hello New York!" He was kidding, of course, and everyone at the band's first proper NYC show was chuffed, as they say, to be there.

Yard Act had just come from Austin, TX where they won SXSW's Gulke Award for best Developing Non-U.S. Act. You could see why. As good as Yard Act's debut album, The Overload, is (it's very good), the songs really ignite live, with the band giving their post-punky hooks extra oomph. But it's James Smith's charisma and wit that really makes the band. He gets compared to Jarvis Cocker a lot, which I didn't get till I saw them last night. His awkward-cool dance moves and witty, often profane, asides were instantly charming.

For example: In the middle of "Tall Poppies," Smith derailed the song for a discussion of pizza styles which then further devolved, with audience interjections, about Napoli FC. Right when you thought the song beyond repair, Smith jumped and it kicked back in for a big finish. There was a lot of back and forth with the audience like that. Like Jarvis, or Art Brut's Eddie Argos, he's a natural frontman who probably has a career in radio or TV if the whole rock n roll thing gets dull. That's not likely to happen any time soon, though.

Yard Act's tour is with Baba Ali, whose debut album was produced by Hot Chip's Al Doyle and whose new single "Black and Blue" came out via Yard Act's Zen FC label. The duo's dark electro style sounded pretty great at Union Pool, and Baba doesn't lack in the stage presence department either.

Pictures from the whole night by Toby Tenenbaum are in this post, and you can check out Yard Act's setlist below.

Yard Act, who played a stripped-down in-store set at Rough Trade on Monday, head to Philly tonight and then return to NYC to play a sold out show at TV Eye on Thursday. The band also just announced that they'll be back in NYC this fall to play Bowery Ballroom on October 14. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM. That's the only fall North American show they've announced so far, but all tour dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Yard Act will make their US network television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (3/24), and you can watch a funny preview video they made for it below.

SETLIST: Yard Act @ Union Pool 3/23/2022

Dark Days

Payday

Witness (Can I Get A?)

The Overload

Pour Another

Tall Poppies

Rich

Fixer Upper

Land of the Blind

Encore:

Human Sacrifice

The Trapper's Pelts

