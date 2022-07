Yard Act expand tour with Gustaf, add Brooklyn show with Bush Tetras

Having visited in the spring, Yard Act will return to North America this fall for a proper coast-to-coast tour, which they have now revealed has Gustaf opening. That's a very sprechgesang double bill! The NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on 10/14 has sold out, and they've now added Brooklyn show at Elsewhere Hall on October 15, which is also with post-punk icons Bush Tetras (who have Steve Shelley on drums these days). Tickets for that show go on sale Friday, July 29 at 10 AM. Updated tour dates are listed below.

Yard Act have been busy since releasing their terrific, Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, The Overload, back in January. They made a video with actor David Thewlis, rerecorded "100% Endurance" with Elton John, and recently remixed Warmduscher's "Greasin' Up Jesus."

YARD ACT - 2022 TOUR DATES

07.27.2022 THE CLUNY NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM

07.28.2022 THE CAVES EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM

07.29.2022 DEER SHED 2022 THIRSK, UNITED KINGDOM

07.30.2022 Y NOT FESTIVAL 2022 NEWHAVEN, UNITED KINGDOM

08.05.2022 YPSIGROCK FESTIVAL 2022 CASTELBUONO, ITALY

08.07.2022 OFF FESTIVAL 2022 KATOWICE, POLAND

08.11.2022 HALDERN POP FESTIVAL 2022 REES, GERMANY

08.12.2022 WAY OUT WEST 2022 GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN

08.13.2022 ØYAFESTIVALEN 2022 OSLO, NORWAY

08.18.2022 LA ROUTE DU ROCK 2022 SAINT-MALO, FRANCE

08.18.2022 FORT DE SAINT PERE SAINT-MALO-EN-DONZIOIS, FRANCE

08.19.2022 FESTIVAL CABARET VERT 2022 CHARLEVILLE-MÉZIÈRES, FRANCE

08.20.2022 PUKKELPOP FESTIVAL 2022 HASSELT, BELGIUM

08.21.2022 LOWLANDS FESTIVAL 2022 BIDDINGHUIZEN, NETHERLANDS

08.25.2022 ROCK EN SEINE 2022 PARIS, FRANCE

08.26.2022 GOLDEN LEAVES FESTIVAL 2022 DARMSTADT, GERMANY

08.28.2022 SPAZIO211 TURIN, ITALY

09.01.2022 END OF THE ROAD FESTIVAL 2022 SALISBURY, UNITED KINGDOM

09.09.2022 ANDALUCIA BIG FESTIVAL BY MAD COOL 2022 MÁLAGA, SPAIN

09.10.2022 MAD COOL SUNSET 2022 MADRID, SPAIN

09.16.2022 THE BULLINGDON OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

09.17.2022 ESQUIRES BEDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

09.18.2022 O2 INSTITUTE BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM

09.21.2022 THE SUGARMILL STOKE-ON-TRENT, UNITED KINGDOM

09.22.2022 THE CRESCENT COMMUNITY VENUE YORK, UNITED KINGDOM

09.23.2022 THE POLAR BEAR HULL, UNITED KINGDOM

10.05.2022 RICKSHAW THEATRE VANCOUVER, CANADA

10.06.2022 THE CROCODILE SEATTLE, UNITED STATES

10.07.2022 WOW HALL EUGENE, UNITED STATES

10.09.2022 GREAT AMERICAN MUSIC HALL SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES

10.11.2022 TERAGRAM BALLROOM LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES

10.13.2022 BLACK CAT WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

10.14.2022 BOWERY BALLROOM NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

10.15.2022 ELSEWHERE BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES

10.16.2022 UNDERGROUND ARTS PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES

11.22.2022 QUEEN MARGARET UNION GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

11.23.2022 NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS' UNION NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM

11.24.2022 O2 ACADEMY LEEDS LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

11.25.2022 O2 RITZ MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

11.26.2022 MARBLE FACTORY BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM

11.27.2022 TRAMSHED CARDIFF CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM

11.29.2022 1865 SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM

11.30.2022 CHALK BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

12.01.2022 O2 FORUM KENTISH TOWN LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM