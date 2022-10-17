Yard Act & Gustaf played two NYC shows (Bowery Ballroom pics, setlist, video)

UK group Yard Act just wrapped up their very sprechgesang North American tour with Brooklyn's Gustaf over the weekend. That included two NYC shows: Bowery Ballroom on Friday (10/14), and Elsewhere on Saturday (10/15), which also had Bush Tetras on the bill. Both Yard Act and Gustaf were already great live acts, but near-constant touring this year have made both even better, and James Smith and Lydia Gammill are compelling singers. These were very fun shows, and the crowds were there for both bands -- Gustaf had a tough 7:15 start at Elsewhere, but the room was full for them. Both nights ended with Gustav joining Yard Act to cover The Modern Lovers' "Roadrunner," and you can watch video of that below.

Check out photos from Bowery Ballroom by P Squared, and Yard Act's setlist below.

SETLIST: Yard Act @ Bowery Ballroom 10/14/2022

The Overload

Witness (Can I Get A?)

Dark Days

Land of the Blind

Payday

Rich

Pour Another

100% Endurance

Dead Horse

The Trapper's Pelts

Encore:

Fixer Upper

Roadrunner