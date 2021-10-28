Yard Act share “Land Of The Blind,” announce first North American tour

UK band Yard Act have just shared a new single and video from their upcoming debut album, The Overload. "Land of the Blind" might be their most immediate single to date, with a very catchy "Bah bah bah" hook and slightly funky beat.

"'Land Of The Blind' is a song about the art of illusion, and how self-confidence can really inspire conviction in a trick," says frontman James Smith. "Confidence is such a powerful tool and we are so often willing to believe what we are told by the most confident people in the room because the alternative of doubting them is to exhaust ourselves labouring the point by trying to talk louder than them. Nobody wants that. Most people just want to get on with enjoying their short lives with as little stress as they possibly can. So, exhausting as it still is, closing your eyes whilst you let the mad bastards do their stupid tricks often seems the most reasonable price to pay.”

Keeping with the song's theme, the video for "Land of the Blind," directed by James Slater, has Smith as a hypnotist who has put an entire luncheonette under his spell. "I had the idea for a music video in which a magician does tricks but everybody keeps applauding," says Smith "I thought it was too on the nose to be a decent satire but I've been subtle in the past and nobody has picked up on it so this time I thought we would just be blunt. James [Slater] developed the idea and came up with the concept of the magician holding the cafe hostage via hypnosis. It was such a laugh to film. James' style of directing and the can-do approach that the producers Rosie and Jack have toward making our ideas come to life is everything. In the pub after the shoot Jack said to me, 'How ace is it that we get to make fun stuff like this for a job?' and I couldn't agree more. What a daft world we live in eh?'"

It's a great video and you can check it out below. The Overload is out January 7 via Island Records / Zen F.C.

Yard Act will be heading across the Atlantic for their first North American shows surrounding their appearance at SXSW 2022. March dates include two NYC shows: Union Pool on 3/22 and TV Eye on 3/24. They'll head back to the UK after their 3/29 Chicago show, but will be back over here not too long after for West Coast dates in April. Check out their full tour schedule below.

Yard Act - 2022 Tour Dates

30 Oct | Dark Arts, Leeds UK – SOLD OUT

6 Nov | Mutations Festival, Brighton, UK

13 Nov | Great Western Festival, Glasgow. UK

14 Nov | Sonic City, Kortrijk, BE

19 Nov | Le Metronum, Toulouse, FR

20 Nov | Pitchfork Festival, Paris, FR

6 Jan | Pryzm, Kingston-Upon-Thames, UK

11 Jan | Rough Trade, Nottingham, UK – SOLD OUT

12 Jan | Rough Trade, Bristol, UK

13 Jan | Rough Trade East, London, UK – SOLD OUT

19-22 Jan | Eurosonic, Groningen, NL

2 Feb | L’Aéronef, Lille, FR

3 Feb | Trix, Borgorhaut, BE

4 Feb | Paradiso Kleine Zaal, Amsterdam, NL

5 Feb | Molotow, Hamburg, DE

6 Feb | Stengade, Copenhagen, DK

7 Feb | Plan B, Malmö, SE

9 Feb | Badehaus, Berlin, DE

10 Feb | Blue Shell, Cologne, DE

11 Feb | Rotondes, Luxembourg, LU

12 Feb | La Boule Noire, Paris, FR

17 Feb | Village Underground, London, UK – SOLD OUT

18 Feb | Patterns, Brighton, UK – SOLD OUT

19 Feb | The Joiners, Southampton, UK – SOLD OUT

21 Feb | Exchange, Bristol, UK – SOLD OUT

22 Feb | Clwb Ifor Bach, UK Cardiff

23 Feb | Bodega Social, Nottingham, UK – SOLD OUT

24 Feb | The White Hotel, Salford, UK – SOLD OUT

25 Feb | The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge, UK – SOLD OUT

26 Feb | Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK – SOLD OUT

1 Mar | The Cluny, Newcastle, UK – SOLD OUT

2 Mar | The Caves, Edinburgh, UK

3 Mar | Mono, Glasgow, UK

4 Mar | Whelans, Dublin, IE

14 Mar – 20 Mar | SXSW, Austin, US

22 Mar | Union Pool, Brooklyn, US

23 Mar | Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia, US

24 Mar | TV Eye, Queens, US

25 Mar | The Sinclair, Boston, US

27 Mar | The Garrison, Toronto, CA

29 Mar | Sleeping Village, Chicago, US

5 Apr | Earth, London, UK

15 Apr | The Casbah, San Diego, US

18 Apr | The Crocodile, Seattle, US

19 Apr | Doug Fir Lounge, Portland, US

21 Apr | Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, US

11 May | Trinity, Bristol, UK

18 May | Rescue Rooms, Nottingham, UK

19 May | Zanzibar, Liverpool, UK

20 May | Irish Centre, Leeds, UK

21 May | Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

22 May | The Foundry, Sheffield, UK

26 May | O2 Academy, Leicester, UK

27 May | Arts Centre, Norwich, UK

5-7 Aug | Off Festival, Katowice, PL

9-13 Aug | Oya Festival, Oslo, NL