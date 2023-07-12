Yard Act share new single “The Trenchcoat Museum” (watch the video)

As they hinted yesterday, UK band Yard Act are back with their first new music since releasing their debut album in early 2022. Produced by the band and Remi Kabaka Jr. (Gorillaz), "The Trenchcoat Museum" finds Yard Act adding more electronic elements to their post-punk inspired sound, and with its fun percussion, the song's an instant grabber.

“‘The Trench Coat Museum’ is about how our perception of everything shifts both collectively and individually over time at speeds we simply can't measure in the moment," says frontman James Smith. "Within whatever space in society we occupy, we often see our own beliefs as being at the absolute pinnacle of what should be the ‘cultural norm’ and whilst the completely human trait of being self-assured can’t be helped, it's an absolute hindrance on our collective process. We are one etc. (Are we fuck).”

The video was directed by regular visual collaborator James Slater, and it too is another winner, taking the ideas of the song and turning them into an actual trenchcoat museum. Slater says, “The video serves as a continuation and expansion of the Yard Act universe we explored on the first album. It’s set some 30 years in the future in this strange, dystopian trench coat museum in which an enigmatic character — the visitor — takes an audio guided tour. The song's an eight-minute banger so I wanted the exhibits to come to life so that we could transition from an exhibition tour to a warehouse rave. It feels like a mini-film which is no accident, we see this as the first part of a Yard Act movie that coincides with their next album.”

Watch the video below.

Yard Act are on tour this fall, including a NYC show at Warsaw on November 4. Tickets are on BrooklynVegan presale now through Friday, July 14 at 9 AM. Use password BVYARDACT.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM.