Yard Act team with Mad Professor for dub version of ‘The Overload,’ share “Pour More”

Spoon are not the only indie band releasing a dub version of their new album this year. UK group Yard Act got Mad Professor, who collaborated with Massive Attack on 1995 dub album No Protection, to rework their great debut album The Overload. Titled The Overdub, it's credited to Yard Act vs Mad Professor and is out now exclusively through record store Rough Trade.

"From his work with Lee 'Scratch' Perry through U-Roy and of course not forgetting his masterful reinterpretation of Massive Attack’s Protection — the Mad Prof truly is a living legend and it is an absolute honor to have had him stick his dubby fingers all over The Overload," says frontman James Smith. "We’re such a vocal heavy band by trade, so it’s really ace to hear his reimaginings of the tracks largely stripped of that. His bass heavy mixes, for me, are a gorgeous reminder of what supports my ramblings, a reminder of the man I made them with, the backbone of this band, and the genesis of all these musical ideas that started off our adventure together. These mixes pay tribute to the man with 4 strings, those low end things, Mr. Ryan Needham, and whenever I hear this record, not only will I be reminded of the Mad Professor’s greatness, but of our Ry’s as well. NOW GO BLOW SOME SPEAKERS!"

You can listen to the dub version of "Pour Another," retitled here as "Pour More," and read more about The Overdub via James Smith, below.

Pick up The Overload and other Yard Act vinyl in the BV shop.

Yard Act recently wrapped up a North American tour with Gustaf. They've got UK and Australian dates ahead and those are listed below.

Back when I first moved to Leeds and discovered Jumbo records, I used to treat myself to a record with my student loan once every two or three weeks (bloody students, scrounging bastards). Jumbo always had (and still does have) an excellent dub/reggae selection — and actually released reggae records on its own “Jumbo label” imprint back in the 70s (how ace is that!?). I had a grounding in reggae from my dad, who’d turned me onto the likes of Burning Spear and Linton Kwesi Johnson, but didn’t really know much about dub music beyond a Bob Marley record produced by Lee “Scratch” Perry he’d given me called African Herbsman. I started dabbling in dub off the back of that. After a few choice “Scratch” cuts and King Tubby best-of, I bought the Jah Shaka Meets Mad Professor record in Jumbo purely because I liked the artwork and because I thought the name was cool. What a purchase. I’ve been a fan ever since. From his work with Lee “Scratch” Perry through U-Roy and of course not forgetting his masterful reinterpretation of Massive Attack’s Protection — the Mad Prof truly is a living legend and it is an absolute honor to have had him stick his dubby fingers all over The Overload. We’re such a vocal heavy band by trade, so it’s really ace to hear his reimaginings of the tracks largely stripped of that. His bass heavy mixes, for me, are a gorgeous reminder of what supports my ramblings, a reminder of the man I made them with, the backbone of this band, and the genesis of all these musical ideas that started off our adventure together. These mixes pay tribute to the man with 4 strings, those low end things, Mr. Ryan Needham, and whenever I hear this record, not only will I be reminded of the Mad Professor’s greatness, but of our Ry’s as well. NOW GO BLOW SOME SPEAKERS!

yard act mad professor the overdub loading...

YARD ACT - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

11.22.2022 QUEEN MARGARET UNION GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

11.23.2022 NEWCASTLE UNIVERSITY STUDENTS' UNION NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UNITED KINGDOM

11.24.2022 O2 ACADEMY LEEDS LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM

11.25.2022 O2 RITZ MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

11.26.2022 MARBLE FACTORY BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM

11.27.2022 TRAMSHED CARDIFF CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM

11.29.2022 1865 SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM

11.30.2022 CHALK BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM

12.01.2022 O2 FORUM KENTISH TOWN LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

01.07.2023 ROCKAWAY BEACH 2023 BOGNOR REGIS, UNITED KINGDOM

01.30.2023 LANEWAY FESTIVAL AUCKLAND 2023 AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND

01.31.2023 THE NIGHT CAT MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

02.02.2023 OXFORD ART FACTORY SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

02.04.2023 LANEWAY FESTIVAL BRISBANE 2023 BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

02.05.2023 LANEWAY FESTIVAL SYDNEY 2023 SYDNEY OLYMPIC PARK, AUSTRALIA

02.10.2023 LANEWAY FESTIVAL ADELAIDE 2023 ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA

02.11.2023 LANEWAY FESTIVAL MELBOURNE 2023 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

02.12.2023 LANEWAY FESTIVAL PERTH 2023 PERTH, AUSTRALIA

04.26.2023 VICAR STREET DUBLIN, IRELAND

04.28.2023 BARROWLAND BALLROOM GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM

04.29.2023 ALBERT HALL MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM

05.04.2023 O2 ACADEMY BRIXTON LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

05.27.2023 DOT TO DOT FESTIVAL – BRISTOL 2023 BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM

05.28.2023 DOT TO DOT FESTIVAL – NOTTINGHAM 2023 NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM