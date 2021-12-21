Yard Act tell us about their Top 10 Albums of 2021

Post-punk inspired UK band Yard Act have been on our radar for a couple years, and following a string of promising singles, are gearing up their debut album, The Overload, on January 7 via Island / Zen F.C. The singles they've released so far have been terrific, especially "Land of the Blind" and the title track. The band are also on the shortlist for the BBC's Sound of 2022 award, and you can check out a few songs below.

Yard Act will also be heading across the Atlantic in the spring for their first U.S. tour, which includes SXSW and two NYC shows at Union Pool on 3/22 and TV Eye on 3/24. All dates are listed below.

Back to this year, we've been asking artists for their Best of 2021 lists and Yard Act sent us theirs, with commentary via singer James Smith and bassist Ryan Needham. Check out their list below.

Yard Act - Top 10 Albums of 2021

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

My album of the year. The orchestration, the narrative, the humanity. Love it. - James

Whitney K - Two Years

This was a highly underrated record. Great songs, great voice. Love how out of tune the piano is, sounds mint. - James

Madlib - Sound Ancestors

I might be wrong, as the album liners don't really give anything away (because there aren't any) but I can really see how Four Tet has harnessed Madlib's sprawling genius into a tight little journey of a record here. - James

For Those I Love - For Those I Love

I'm not from, nor have I ever even been to Ireland, but this album really reminded me of my youth for some reason. The stories, the samples, it's a really beautiful poetic record. - James

Baba Ali - Memory Device

Groove after groove. This was probably my most played record this year. It fit every mood I was feeling at all times. - James

Gustaf - Audio Drag For Ego Slobs

A friend with v reliable taste told me to check this band ages ago and I forgot until I saw we were playing the same festival. Captivating and brilliant on stage and on record - Ryan.

Anika - Change

Loved everything from Anika so far and this album for me is a perfectly judged shift. Shifts are hard to get right. Still creepy still great - Ryan

Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

The ‘difficult 2nd album’ thing is nonsense; album 3 is the one where it seems to get the most dicey for a lot of artists. This is brilliant. - Ryan

Mush - Lines Redacted

Mush are from Leeds but this isn’t regional nepotism because I don’t know them that well beyond saying hello in the pub. People say they’re nice though. Anyway, this record is lean and jagged and lyrically brill. - Ryan

Automatic - Signal (Remixes)

Signal album proper came out in 2019 but this remix album came out earlier this year and I didn’t know about them then. Sudan Archives, Oh Sees Dwyer, and Peaking Lights reworks are all banging but deffo check the OG record too - Ryan

--

Yard Act - 2022 Tour Dates

07 JAN 22 - THE POLAR BEAR - HULL

08 JAN 22 - O2 INSTITUTE - BIRMINGHAM

09 JAN 22 - BEDFORD ESQUIRES - MUSIC VENUE - BEDFORD

14 JAN 22 - THE BULLINGDON - OXFORD

15 JAN 22 - THE SUGARMILL - STOKE-ON-TRENT

16 JAN 22 - THE CRESCENT COMMUNITY VENUE - YORK

21 JAN 22 - ROUGH TRADE EAST - LONDON

21 JAN 22 - ROUGH TRADE EAST - LONDON

22 JAN 22 - BANQUET RECORDS - KINGSTON UPON THAMES

22 JAN 22 - SISTER RAY / 100 CLUB OUTSTORE - LONDON

23 JAN 22 - PIE AND VINYL INSTORE - PORTSMOUTH

23 JAN 22 - RESIDENT INSTORE - BRIGHTON

24 JAN 22 - ROUGH TRADE BRISTOL - BRISTOL

24 JAN 22 - TRUCK INSTORE - OXFORD

27 JAN 22 - ROUGH TRADE NOTTINGHAM - NOTTINGHAM

02 FEB 22 - L'AÉRONEF - LILLE

03 FEB 22 - MUZIEKCENTRUM TRIX - ANTWERPEN

04 FEB 22 - PARADISO - AMSTERDAM

05 FEB 22 - MOLOTOW - HAMBURG

06 FEB 22 - STENGADE - KØBENHAVN

07 FEB 22 - PLAN B - MALMÖ

09 FEB 22 - BADEHAUS BERLIN - BERLIN

10 FEB 22 - BLUE SHELL - COLOGNE

11 FEB 22 - ROTONDES - LUXEMBOURG

12 FEB 22 - LA BOULE NOIRE - PARIS

17 FEB 22 - VILLAGE UNDERGROUND - LONDON

18 FEB 22 - PATTERNS - BRIGHTON

19 FEB 22 - THE JOINERS - SOUTHAMPTON

21 FEB 22 - EXCHANGE - BRISTOL

22 FEB 22 - CLWB IFOR BACH - CARDIFF

23 FEB 22 - BODEGA - NOTTINGHAM

24 FEB 22 - THE WHITE HOTEL - SALFORDS

25 FEB 22 - TRADES CLUB - HEBDEN BRIDGE

26 FEB 22 - BRUDENELL SOCIAL CLUB - LEEDS

01 MAR 22 - THE CLUNY - NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE

02 MAR 22 - THE CAVES - EDINBURGH

03 MAR 22 - MONO - GLASGOW

04 MAR 22 - WHELAN'S - DUBLIN

22 MAR 22 - UNION POOL - NEW YORK

23 MAR 22 - JOHNNY BRENDA'S - PHILADELPHIA

24 MAR 22 - TV EYE - QUEENS COUNTY

25 MAR 22 - THE SINCLAIR - CAMBRIDGE

27 MAR 22 - THE GARRISON - TORONTO

29 MAR 22 - SLEEPING VILLAGE - CHICAGO

05 APR 22 - EARTH (EVOLUTIONARY ARTS HACKNEY) - LONDON

15 APR 22 - CASBAH - SAN DIEGO

18 APR 22 - THE CROCODILE SECOND STAGE - SEATTLE

19 APR 22 - DOUG FIR LOUNGE - PORTLAND

21 APR 22 - RICKSHAW STOP - SAN FRANCISCO

30 APR 22 - LIVERPOOL CITY CENTRE - LIVERPOOL

11 MAY 22 - TRINITY CENTRE - BRISTOL

18 MAY 22 - RESCUE ROOMS - NOTTINGHAM

19 MAY 22 - THE ZANZIBAR CLUB - LIVERPOOL

20 MAY 22 - THE IRISH CENTRE - LEEDS

21 MAY 22 - BAND ON THE WALL - MANCHESTER

22 MAY 22 - THE FOUNDRY SHEFFIELD - SHEFFIELD

26 MAY 22 - O2 ACADEMY 2 - LEICESTER

27 MAY 22 - NORWICH ARTS CENTRE - NORWICH

28 MAY 22 - BROCKWELL PARK - LONDON

28 MAY 22 - BROCKWELL PARK - LONDON

22 JUL 22 - TRUCK FESTIVAL 2022 - STEVENTON

05 Aug 22 - OFF FESTIVAL - KATOWICE

07 AUG 22 - OFF FESTIVAL 2022 - KATOWICE

09 Aug 22 - ØYAFESTIVALEN - OSLO

10 AUG 22 - ØYAFESTIVALEN 2022 - OSLO

13 AUG 22 - OYA FESTIVAL - OSLO

24 NOV 22 - O2 ACADEMY LEEDS - LEEDS

25 NOV 22 - O2 RITZ - MANCHESTER - BUY