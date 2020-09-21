Yatra offer up genre-defying doom/sludge on “Tyrant Throne” off second album of 2020

As mentioned, Maryland's Yatra are releasing their second album of 2020, All Is Lost, on October 9 via Grimoire Records (pre-order). They've already released two songs from it ("All Is Lost" and "Eyes of Light") and we're now premiering a third, "Tyrant Throne."

"‘Tyrant Throne’ was a song that came completely out of my head and fingers," guitarist/vocalist Dana Helmuth tells us. "I woke up one morning with the intro melody in my head and turned on my amp, and it honestly all came out in one play, even all the changes, almost like I was remembering a song that I forgotten. Even the first verse lyrics and the chorus lyrics all just came out of my head on that same first run through. It’s a song that reminds me of the same kind of greasy riff as ‘Sailing On’ from our first album Death Ritual. The lyrics are all very time sensitive, metaphorically, to things going on in the world now, but also could apply to the Yatra fantasy world of dark versus light and good versus evil. Teach your children to fear no evil."

Musically, it finds Yatra continuing to branch out from their doom roots, offering up a fusion of gnarly blackened shrieks, a Mastodon-worthy chorus, and riffs that recall Iommi's badass, melodic style without falling into blatant Sabbath worship. It's a rager, as you can hear for yourself right here:

Listen to the two previous singles as well:

Tracklist

1. All Is Lost

2. Winter's Dawning

3. Tyrant Throne

4. One for the Mountain

5. Blissful Wizard

6. Talons of Eagles

7. Eyes of Light

8. 'Twas the Night

9. Northern Lights

--