Yautja touring with Inter Arma, Chepang & others
The impossible-to-pin-down Nashville metal/punk band Yautja recently released their first album in six years and first for Relapse, The Lurch, and now they're gearing up to return to the road. They recently announced that they're playing the stacked Peace Simulation Midwest Pop Up Showcase in Chicago in December with Blood Incantation, Indian, Primitive Man, Inter Arma, and more; and they've announced a tour supporting Inter Arma alongside Eye Flys and Yashira, as well as headlining dates with Yashira and another round of headlining dates with Chepang.
The run with Chepang hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on December 18. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (8/13) at 10 AM.
Inter Arma also recently announced their own two Saint Vitus shows, happening November 4 and 5 (tickets).
All dates for both bands are listed below...
Inter Arma / Yautja / Eye Flys / Yashira -- 2021 Tour Dates
12/1 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse (No Yautja or Yashira)
12/2 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
12/3 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
12/4 Chicago, IL @ Reggies #
12/5 Columbus, OH @ Spacebar
12/6 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
12/7 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
12/8 Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall
12/9 Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House
12/10 Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony
12/12 Memphis, TN @ Growlers
# Peace Simulation Midwest Pop-up Showcase w/ Primitive Man, Indian, more
Additional Inter Arma Dates (with Artificial Brain)
11/4 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
11/5 Brooklyn., NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
11/6 Boston, MA @ The Middle East
11/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
Additional Yautja Dates
11/28 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
11/29 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
11/30 Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype
12/1 Wed Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
12/11 Washington, DC @ Atlas Brew Works
12/12 Newark, NJ @ QXTs
12/13 Portland, ME @ Apohadion Theatre
12/14 Middleton, CT @ Rednawa
12/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
12/16 Allentown, PA @ The Building
12/17 Boston, MA @ O’Briens
12/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar
11/28 - 12/1: with Yashira
12/11 - 12/18: with Chepang