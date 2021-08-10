Yautja touring with Inter Arma, Chepang & others

The impossible-to-pin-down Nashville metal/punk band Yautja recently released their first album in six years and first for Relapse, The Lurch, and now they're gearing up to return to the road. They recently announced that they're playing the stacked Peace Simulation Midwest Pop Up Showcase in Chicago in December with Blood Incantation, Indian, Primitive Man, Inter Arma, and more; and they've announced a tour supporting Inter Arma alongside Eye Flys and Yashira, as well as headlining dates with Yashira and another round of headlining dates with Chepang.

The run with Chepang hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on December 18. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (8/13) at 10 AM.

Inter Arma also recently announced their own two Saint Vitus shows, happening November 4 and 5 (tickets).

All dates for both bands are listed below...

Inter Arma / Yautja / Eye Flys / Yashira -- 2021 Tour Dates

12/1 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse (No Yautja or Yashira)

12/2 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

12/3 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

12/4 Chicago, IL @ Reggies #

12/5 Columbus, OH @ Spacebar

12/6 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

12/7 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

12/8 Asheville, NC @ Asheville Music Hall

12/9 Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

12/10 Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony

12/12 Memphis, TN @ Growlers

# Peace Simulation Midwest Pop-up Showcase w/ Primitive Man, Indian, more

Additional Inter Arma Dates (with Artificial Brain)

11/4 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

11/5 Brooklyn., NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

11/6 Boston, MA @ The Middle East

11/7 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

Additional Yautja Dates

11/28 Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

11/29 Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

11/30 Jacksonville, FL @ Archetype

12/1 Wed Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

12/11 Washington, DC @ Atlas Brew Works

12/12 Newark, NJ @ QXTs

12/13 Portland, ME @ Apohadion Theatre

12/14 Middleton, CT @ Rednawa

12/15 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

12/16 Allentown, PA @ The Building

12/17 Boston, MA @ O’Briens

12/18 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus Bar

11/28 - 12/1: with Yashira

12/11 - 12/18: with Chepang