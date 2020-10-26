Yawning Man performed at Mojave Desert’s Giant Rock for live LP/film (watch a video)

Pioneering, influential desert rock band Yawning Man (who helped influence bands like Kyuss and Queens of the Stone Age and eventually shared members with both) wanted to do something unique for their fans during these tour-less times, so -- inspired by Pink Floyd's legendary Pompeii concert -- they performed at the iconic Giant Rock in the Mojave Desert (an area considered sacred by Native Americans) and filmed it for an album/film release coming October 30 via Heavy Psych Sounds (pre-order). The announcement reads:

A longtime dream has been to capture the Yawning Man performing in the very environment that so inspired their music. The opportunity arose in 2020 from the challenges artists and musicians faced during the Covid 19 Pandemic, social distancing forcing artists to creatively adapt to alternatives to express themselves musically and visually.

Yawning Man ‘s answer to this calling is “Live at Giant Rock”. This cinematic concert experience is intimately and beautifully captured by videographer Sam Grant in the environment that inspires Yawning Man’s spacious, expansive and cinematic music.

Filmed live in the early morning hours of May 18th, 2020 in the visually stunning and mysterious landscape of Giant Rock. In the spirit of Pink Floyd’s “Live at Pompeii” the performance is shot on location with no audience, just the band performing their instrumental meditations in the rugged beauty of the Mojave Desert.

Giant Rock in Landers California has attracted Native American Nomads, Scientists, UFO Researchers, and travelers from all over the world, drawn by its magnetic spiritual energy. The bands outdoor performances are legendary.... this film is the first artfully composed representation of that experience. Yawning Man’s music has found a most fitting venue.