Yawning Sons (Yawning Man + Sons of Alpha Centauri) prep first LP in 12 years (stream a track)

Yawning Sons, the transatlantic collaborative project from desert rock pioneers Yawning Man and UK band Sons of Alpha Centauri, debuted with the album Ceremony to the Sunset in 2009, and now over a decade later, they will release their sophomore album Sky Island on March 26 via Ripple Music (pre-order). We're premiering new single "Shadows and Echoes," which features guest lead vocals by Wendy Rae Fowler (who's also done guest singing for Queens of the Stone Age, Mark Lanegan, and more). It's a hypnotic psych-rock song, and Wendy's vocals give it a soaring, ethereal twist.

"The music of 'Shadows and Echoes' and the mesmerising vocal performance from Wendy captures the pure essence of what we feel Yawning Sons is about," says Yawning Sons/Sons of Alpha Centauri bassist Nick Hannon. "When we hit the studio together we wanted to ensure that our concepts remained true and the way Gary and Marlon play off each other is completely unique and organic. This track is open and direct!"

Tracklist

1. Adrenaline Rush

2. Low In The Valley

3. Cigarette Footsteps

4. Passport Beyond The Tides

5. Shadows and Echoes

6. Digital Spirit

7. Gravity Underwater

8. Limitless Artifact

YAWNING SONS is:

Gary Arce — guitars

Marlon King — guitars/vocals

Nick Hannon — bass

Stevie B — drums

Kyle Hanson — drums

Blake — effects

'Sky Island' vocalists:

Marlon King on "Adrenaline Rush"

Dandy Brown on "Low in the Valley", "Gravity Underwater"

Mario Lalli on "Cigarette Footsteps"

Wendy Rae Fowler on "Shadows and Echoes"

Scott Reeder on "Digital Spirit"