Yaya Bey announces new album ‘Remember Your North Star,’ shares song & video, playing shows

Brooklyn R&B singer Yaya Bey has announced a new album, Remember Your North Star, which Yaya co-produced with Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant and DJ Nativesun and which comes out June 17 via Big Dada (pre-order). Speaking about the album, Yaya said, "I saw a tweet that said, ‘Black women have never seen healthy love or have been loved in a healthy way.’ That's a deep wound for us. Then I started to think about our responses to that as Black women. So this album is kind of my thesis. Even though we need to be all these different types of women, ultimately we do want love: love of self and love from our community. The album is a reminder of that goal." The first taste is the bold, soaring "Keisha." Listen and watch the self-directed video below.

Yaya also has upcoming tour dates, including SXSW and hometown NYC shows on March 23 at Bowery Electric with Piper Page and Cate Hamilton and April 21 at Elsewhere with MNDSGN and Melanie Charles. All dates are listed below.

Yaya Bey loading...

Tracklist

01 Intro

02 Libation

03 Big Daddy Ya

04 Keisha

05 Nobody Knows

06 Alright

07 Meet Me in Brooklyn

08 It Was Just a Dance

09 Pour Up [ft. DJ Nativesun]

10 Uh Uh Nxgga

11 Reprise

12 Rolling Stoner

13 Don’t Fucking Call Me

14 I’m Certain She’s There

15 Street Fighter Blues

16 Mama Loves Her Son

17 Either Way

18 Blessings

Yaya Bey -- 2022 Tour Dates

March 19 - Try Hard Coffee (SXSW) - Austin, TX

March 23 - The Bowery Electric - New York, NY

April 21 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY w/ MNDSGN

April 23 - Motel Mozaique Festival - Rotterdam, Netherlands

April 24 - DIY Alive Festival - London, UK

April 24 - Village Underground [supporting Lex Amor] - London, UK

co-headlining with Goya Gumbani:

April 25 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK

April 26 - Rialto - Brighton, UK

April 27 - Yes [Pink Room] - Manchester, UK

April 28 - Castle and Falcon - Birmingham, UK

April 29 - Headrow House - Leeds, UK

April 30 - Sacre - Paris, France