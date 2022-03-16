Yaya Bey announces new album ‘Remember Your North Star,’ shares song & video, playing shows
Brooklyn R&B singer Yaya Bey has announced a new album, Remember Your North Star, which Yaya co-produced with Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant and DJ Nativesun and which comes out June 17 via Big Dada (pre-order). Speaking about the album, Yaya said, "I saw a tweet that said, ‘Black women have never seen healthy love or have been loved in a healthy way.’ That's a deep wound for us. Then I started to think about our responses to that as Black women. So this album is kind of my thesis. Even though we need to be all these different types of women, ultimately we do want love: love of self and love from our community. The album is a reminder of that goal." The first taste is the bold, soaring "Keisha." Listen and watch the self-directed video below.
Yaya also has upcoming tour dates, including SXSW and hometown NYC shows on March 23 at Bowery Electric with Piper Page and Cate Hamilton and April 21 at Elsewhere with MNDSGN and Melanie Charles. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
01 Intro
02 Libation
03 Big Daddy Ya
04 Keisha
05 Nobody Knows
06 Alright
07 Meet Me in Brooklyn
08 It Was Just a Dance
09 Pour Up [ft. DJ Nativesun]
10 Uh Uh Nxgga
11 Reprise
12 Rolling Stoner
13 Don’t Fucking Call Me
14 I’m Certain She’s There
15 Street Fighter Blues
16 Mama Loves Her Son
17 Either Way
18 Blessings
Yaya Bey -- 2022 Tour Dates
March 19 - Try Hard Coffee (SXSW) - Austin, TX
March 23 - The Bowery Electric - New York, NY
April 21 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY w/ MNDSGN
April 23 - Motel Mozaique Festival - Rotterdam, Netherlands
April 24 - DIY Alive Festival - London, UK
April 24 - Village Underground [supporting Lex Amor] - London, UK
co-headlining with Goya Gumbani:
April 25 - The Lanes - Bristol, UK
April 26 - Rialto - Brighton, UK
April 27 - Yes [Pink Room] - Manchester, UK
April 28 - Castle and Falcon - Birmingham, UK
April 29 - Headrow House - Leeds, UK
April 30 - Sacre - Paris, France