Yayoi Kusama’s “Cosmic Nature” coming to NY Botanical Gardens this spring

Legendary avant garde artist Yayoi Kusama will be taking over much of the Bronx's New York Botanical Garden this year for a massive installation titled "Kusama - Cosmic Nature" which runs from April 10 - October 31. Tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 AM, with presales starting March 9 at 10 AM.

Spread across the NYBG's 250 acres will be classic Kusama works such as 1966's Narcissus Garden, which features 1500 mirrored spheres and was shown at Ft. Tilden Beach back in 2018; 2002's Ascension of Polka Dots on the Trees, where trees are adorned in vibrant red with white polka dots; 2007's Hymn of Life—Tulips (2007) in the Conservatory Courtyard Hardy Pool; and her deeply psychedelic 2017 piece, Pumpkins Screaming About Love Beyond Infinity (2017), in the Visitor Center gallery.

"Pumpkins Screaming About Love Beyond Infinity" (Photo courtesy of Ota Fine Arts, Victoria Miro, and David Zwirner)

There are also brand new Kusama works shown as part of "Cosmic Nature," including what is sure to be one of the installation's biggest draws: "Infinity Mirrored Room—Illusion Inside the Heart" which has been designed for the outdoors, making use of natural light using colored glass. The Infinity Mirrored Room requires an additional ticket and scheduled to open this summer, "operating per New York State and City guidelines for social distancing and visitor safety."

There's also 16-foot tall sculpture, "Dancing Pumpkin," plus "I Want to Fly to the Universe" and her "first-ever obliteration greenhouse," "Flower Obsession."

Learn more about "Kusama - Cosmic Nature" here.