Yeah Yeah Yeahs sign to Secretly Canadian, announce big shows w/ Japanese Breakfast & Linda Lindas

After four albums for Interscope, Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced they've signed with Secretly Canadian and new music will be out this fall. They've also announced two big US shows this fall: NYC's Forest Hill Stadium on October 1 and L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on October 6. Both shows are with The Linda Lindas, and Japanese Breakfast is also on the Hollywood Bowl bill. (Forest Hills will have a "special guest TBA.") You can watch a short announcement video for the shows below.

Says Karen O: “It's with true life affirming pleasure to announce our two headline shows in our two hometowns NYC AND LA supported by two wildly gifted bands Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas at the Hollywood Bowl, with The Linda Lindas supporting in Forest Hills and our other support TBA soon! Representin’ a few generations yo! Cannot wait to see you there! New music! New Era! And New Home with Secretly Canadian ! Much to celebrate!"

Get tickets for the show early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, May 5 at 10 AM ET. UPDATES: Password is BROOKLYNYEAH.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets to both shows go on general sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Yeah Yeahs Yeahs on tour:

June 5: O2 Apollo @ Manchester, UK [Support: English Teacher]

June 7: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Dry Cleaning, Anika]

June 8: O2 Academy Brixton @ London, UK [Support: Porridge Radio, Anika]

June 11: Primavera Sound 2022 @ Barcelona, ES

Jul 20: Margaret Court Arena @ Melbourne, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

Jul 24: Hordern Pavilion @ Sydney, Australia [Support: Wet Leg]

July 29: Osheaga Music and Arts Festival 2022 @ Montreal, QC

October 1: Forest Hills Stadium @ New York, NY [Special Guest TBA, The Linda Linda]

October 6: Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA [Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas}