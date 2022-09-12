Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce Chicago club show after Riot Fest

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' anticipated first album in nine years, Cool It Down, comes out later this month, and with its arrival they have a few US shows lined up, starting with Riot Fest on Sunday (9/18). While they're in Chicago for the festival, they've added a more intimate show happening the next night, on Monday, September 19 at Metro. It's part of the venue's 40th anniversary celebration, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, 9/13 at 11 AM.

After their Chicago shows, Yeah Yeah Yeahs' tour heads to NYC (October 1 at Forest Hills Stadium) and Los Angeles. Both of those shows are with Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas, and we're giving away tickets and a VIP experience for the NYC date! See all dates below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs also just played an intimate NYC show at a private New York Fashion Week event.

Shop for Yeah Yeah Yeahs records (including pre-orders of the new album on yellow vinyl) in the BV store.

YEAH YEAH YEAHS: 2022 TOUR

SEP 18 Riot Fest 2022 Chicago, IL

SEP 19 Metro Chicago, IL

OCT 01 Forest Hills Stadium Forest Hills, NY

OCT 06 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

NOV 17 Studio Theater Cavaret Zapopan, Mexico

NOV 18-20 Corona Capital Festival 2022 México, Mexico