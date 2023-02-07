Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce US tour w/ Perfume Genius & The Faint, share “Blacktop” video

Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their first album in nine years, the fantastic Cool It Down, in September, and after playing a handful of shows supporting it last year, they've now announced a spring and summer tour. The US dates begin in May in Washington DC and run through June in Berkeley, with European dates to follow in August. Perfume Genius (who appears on Cool It Down single "Spitting Off the Edge of the World") and The Faint each open select shows, and you can see all dates below.

There's no new NYC date at the moment, but hopefully that will change. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local time.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs also shared a new video for Cool It Down track "Blacktop," which you can watch below. "'Blacktop' stuck out to me early on, the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally," Karen O says. "It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation. Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just feels like flying to me. It felt right to keep the video as stripped down and dare I say beautiful in its naïveté. David Black put us in front of his 70s analog video camera with the intention to pull stills for band shots. He had me sing to ‘Blacktop’ before I had even memorized the lyrics, I thought I knew the song by heart but it felt like an introduction, like meeting it for the first time. It wasn’t intended to end up as a video and as a return to the earliest visuals from the record it completes a circle, we’re so happy we have it, a simple layered performance for a deceptively simple song. We hope you enjoy."

Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2023 tour loading...

YEAH YEAH YEAHS: 2023 TOUR

5/3 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

5/5 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

5/7 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

5/9 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/13 - Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

5/26 - Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

6/1 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/3 Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

6/5 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6/7 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live *

6/8 Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

6/10 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

7/28-30 - Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/25 - London, EN @ All Points East

8/26 - Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

8/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

8/29 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

+ w/ The Faint

* w/ Perfume Genius