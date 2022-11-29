Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Brandi Carlile, Steve Martin & Martin Short set for ‘Saturday Night Live’

SZA is set to perform on the December 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, with Nope star Keke Palmer hosting, and now the schedule for the remainder of 2022 on the show has been revealed. December 10 is hosted by longtime friends, comedians and writers and Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, with Brandi Carlile as musical guest, and December 17 has Elvis star Austin Butler as host, with Yeah Yeah Yeahs as musical guest.

It'll be Butler's first SNL appearance, and the second for Carlile and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Short, a former cast member, has also hosted three times and made multiple cameo appearances, while Martin has hosted 15 times and made 19 guest appearances, including a couple this year.