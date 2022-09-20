Yeah Yeah Yeahs debuted “Lovebomb” at Chicago club show (pics, video, setlist)

The day after their big Riot Fest set on Sunday, Yeah Yeah Yeahs stayed in Chicago for a more intimate club show at Metro on Monday night (9/19), part of the venue's 40th anniversary celebration. Like at Riot Fest, they started the show with "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," the first single from their anticipated new album Cool It Down, and they also broke out album tracks "Burning," "Blacktop," "Fleez," and "Lovebomb," which they gave its live debut - watch that below. "Lovebomb" is a hypnotic slow jam, and hearing it only adds to our anticipation for Cool It Down.

Monday night's set also featured favorites from throughout Yeah Yeah Yeahs' discography, including "Maps," "Date With the Night," "Heads Will Roll," "Gold Lion," and more. We wrote in our Riot Fest review:

As always, Karen O is purely magnetic and a born superstar, Nick Zinner delivers inventive shredding and ultra-cool stage presence, and Brian Chase holds it down with his precise, forceful, and kinetic drumming. And they've got live member Imaad Wasif fleshing out their sound with bass, keys, and acoustic guitar. YYYs only have a few more live shows planned for this year, so if you get the chance to see them, don't miss it. With new music under their belts for the first time since they ended their mid 2010s hiatus, they seem totally re-energized, and they're looking and sounding their absolute best.

See more pictures from Monday night's show by Christian Heinzel (including of Service, who opened), plus fan-taken video and the setlist, below.

SETLIST: YEAH YEAH YEAHS @ METRO, 9/19/2022

Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Black Tongue

Under the Earth

Burning

Miles Away

Fleez

Blacktop

Lovebomb

Maps

Gold Lion

Y Control

Heads Will Roll

Encore:

Poor Song

Honeybear

Tick

Date With the Night