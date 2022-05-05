Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ Forest Hills Stadium on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

UPDATE: our presale is now working!

Tickets for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs show at Forest Hills Stadium with The Linda Lindas are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM to 10 PM. Use password BROOKLYNYEAH.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for this show go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 6 at 10 AM.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs may have new music out by the time of this show -- the band just announced they've signed with Secretly Canadian.