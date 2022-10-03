Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast & The Linda Lindas @ Forest Hills Stadium (pics, videos, setlists)

Just one day after releasing their great new album Cool It Down, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs played their first hometown NYC show since Governors Ball 2018 (and first headlining show since their comeback, Fever to Tell-heavy Kings Theatre show in 2017) at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday (10/1). They played six of the eight songs off Cool It Down, along with plenty of other classics like "Date With the Night," "Y Control," "Black Tongue," "Honeybear," "Cheated Hearts," "Down Boy," "Zero," "Gold Lion," "Heads Will Roll," "Maps," and more, and it all sounded great and meshed together perfectly.

It was also a great bill all around, with openers Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas (the latter of whom covered The Go-Go's' "Tonite" and their namesake song "Linda Linda" by The Blue Hearts). All the bands expressed admiration for each other, and at one point Karen O said, "If I saw this show I’d be fucking stoked!!!"

More photos by Ellen Qbertplaya, fan-shot videos, and all three bands' setlists below.

We also recently caught YYYs at Riot Fest and a post-Riot Fest Chicago club show.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ Forest Hills Stadium - 10/1/22 Setlist (via)

Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Cheated Hearts

Black Tongue

Down Boy

Burning

Zero

Wolf

Fleez

Soft Shock

Lovebomb

Blacktop

Maps

Gold Lion

Y Control

Heads Will Roll

Encore:

Poor Song

Honeybear

Date With the Night

Japanese Breakfast @ Forest Hills Stadium - 10/1/22 Setlist (via)

Paprika

Be Sweet

Kokomo, IN

Road Head

Savage Good Boy

Boyish

The Body Is a Blade

Posing in Bondage

Slide Tackle

Everybody Wants to Love You

Diving Woman

The Linda Lindas @ Forest Hills Stadium - 10/1/22 Setlist (via)

Linda Linda (The Blue Hearts cover)

Talking to Myself

Why

Cuantas veces

Vote!

Nino

Tonite (The Go‐Go’s cover)

Growing Up

Oh!

Racist, Sexist Boy