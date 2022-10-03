Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast & The Linda Lindas @ Forest Hills Stadium (pics, videos, setlists)
Just one day after releasing their great new album Cool It Down, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs played their first hometown NYC show since Governors Ball 2018 (and first headlining show since their comeback, Fever to Tell-heavy Kings Theatre show in 2017) at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday (10/1). They played six of the eight songs off Cool It Down, along with plenty of other classics like "Date With the Night," "Y Control," "Black Tongue," "Honeybear," "Cheated Hearts," "Down Boy," "Zero," "Gold Lion," "Heads Will Roll," "Maps," and more, and it all sounded great and meshed together perfectly.
It was also a great bill all around, with openers Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas (the latter of whom covered The Go-Go's' "Tonite" and their namesake song "Linda Linda" by The Blue Hearts). All the bands expressed admiration for each other, and at one point Karen O said, "If I saw this show I’d be fucking stoked!!!"
More photos by Ellen Qbertplaya, fan-shot videos, and all three bands' setlists below.
We also recently caught YYYs at Riot Fest and a post-Riot Fest Chicago club show.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ Forest Hills Stadium - 10/1/22 Setlist (via)
Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Cheated Hearts
Black Tongue
Down Boy
Burning
Zero
Wolf
Fleez
Soft Shock
Lovebomb
Blacktop
Maps
Gold Lion
Y Control
Heads Will Roll
Encore:
Poor Song
Honeybear
Date With the Night
Japanese Breakfast @ Forest Hills Stadium - 10/1/22 Setlist (via)
Paprika
Be Sweet
Kokomo, IN
Road Head
Savage Good Boy
Boyish
The Body Is a Blade
Posing in Bondage
Slide Tackle
Everybody Wants to Love You
Diving Woman
The Linda Lindas @ Forest Hills Stadium - 10/1/22 Setlist (via)
Linda Linda (The Blue Hearts cover)
Talking to Myself
Why
Cuantas veces
Vote!
Nino
Tonite (The Go‐Go’s cover)
Growing Up
Oh!
Racist, Sexist Boy