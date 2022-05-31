Yeah Yeah Yeahs played 4 new songs at first show in 3 years (video, setlist, pics)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are releasing their first single in nine years -- and maybe announcing details of their new album -- on Wednesday. Just ahead of that they played their first show in three years, announced at the last minute, at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on Monday night (5/30). They opened the show with that new single, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," which is a swaying, hallucinogenic song that seems taylor made for festivals and big outdoor shows like the ones they'll play in October in NYC and L.A. Perfume Genius is on the studio version of the song, but he did not come out at Teragram last night. Watch video of that below.

The band also played three other new songs -- "Burning," "Fleez" and "Black Top" -- as well as "Zero," "Gold Lion," "Maps," "Y Control," "Heads Will Roll" and more. Karen O came out sporting a spiked helmet and a giant "KO" pendant. Check out the Teragram setlist, as well as more fan-shot pics and video, below.

On Saturday, Yeah Yeah Yeahs gave fans in NYC a chance to check out the video for "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" which was being shown at Main Drag Music in Williamsburg, located right next door to the offices of YYYs' new label, Secretly Canadian. The video has Karen O and Perfume Genius riding around in a tricked out limo covered in graffiti and spikes, and that limo was parked outside Main Drag the whole day. Check out a picture of that below as well.

Yeah Yeahs Yeahs' NYC show is at Forest Hills Stadium on 10/1 with The Linda Lindas and a "special guest TBA."

SETLIST: Yeah Yeah Yeahs @ Teragram Ballroom 5/30/2022

Spitting Off the Edge of the World *

Burning *

Under the Earth

Fleez *

Zero

Soft Shock

Despair

Black Top *

Runaway

Gold Lion

Maps

Pin

Miles Away

Y Control

Encore:

Heads Will Roll

Honeybear