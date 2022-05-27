Yeah Yeah Yeahs previewing new single ft Perfume Genius in Williamsburg this weekend

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are releasing their first new single in nine years next week. "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" features Perfume Genius, and is their first taste of their new for Secretly Canadian. The song will be out June 1, but if you're in NYC you can get a "sneak peak" of both the song and the video on Saturday, May 28 at Main Drag Music in Williamsburg from 1-7 PM in their events space. You will have to hand over your phone before going in, though.

The band's new album is due out this fall, and maybe it will be out in time for their big NYC and L.A. shows that happen the first week in October. The NYC show is at Forest Hills Stadium on 10/1 with The Linda Lindas and a "special guest TBA," while Los Angeles is at Hollywood Bowl on 10/6 with Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas.

Main Drag used to be on Williamsburg's main drag of Bedford Ave, just a couple blocks from the L stop, when it first opened in 1997. It's since moved twice, and is currently located at 50 S. 1st St. Check out the flyer for Saturday's event below.