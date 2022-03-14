Yeah Yeah Yeahs promising to play new music at first UK shows in 9 years

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first UK shows in over nine years, one in Manchester on June 5 with English Teacher and one in London on June 7 with Dry Cleaning and Anika... and they also promised to play new songs at the shows! Maybe this means a followup to 2013's Mosquito is on the way? The band says:

OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you!! Yeah it’s been 9 years since we’ve graced your club stages! Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! Yeah the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester. Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let’s not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs

The band also have some upcoming festival appearances, including Barcelona's Primavera Sound, Montreal's Osheaga, and more. All dates and tickets here.

You can pick up Yeah Yeah Yeahs' classic 2002 EP Machine on 10" vinyl in the BV store, and watch a full-set live video from 2018 below.

Related: read our review of the Meet Me in the Bathroom documentary and our interview with the directors.