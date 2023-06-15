Yeah Yeah Yeahs share new “lush” version of Perfume Genius collab “Spitting of the Edge of the World”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a new version of "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," their collab with Perfume Genius. This is no remix, but a totally new "lush" version, that's orchestral, folky and much more of a duet than the original.

"There haven’t been many duets in the history of YYYs, maybe we were waiting for a unicorn like Mike to come around," the band say. "Having a chance to try a different rendition of 'Spitting Off the Edge of the World' with Mike was always on the wishlist once the original was recorded. Our producer Dave Sitek wanted to bring the track into Lee Hazlewood territory as far as lush arrangements were concerned and there is some traceable influence but in the end it’s very much a stand alone sum of its parts, the gem of another collaboration between Dave Sitek, Perfume Genius, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs."

It's terrific, and you can listen to the "lush" version and the original below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be on tour in Australia this summer, and have a few other festival dates lined up, including ACL Fest in Austin. All dates are listed below.

YEAH YEAH YEAHS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Thu, JUL 20 - Margaret Court Arena - Melbourne, Australia

Sat, JUL 22 - Splendour in the Grass 2023 - Yelgun, Australia

Mon, JUL 24 - Hordern Pavilion - Moore Park, Australia

Fri, JUL 28 - Fuji Rock Festival 2023 - Niigata, Japan

Fri, AUG 25 - All Points East 2023 - London, United Kingdom

Sat, AUG 26 - Rock En Seine 2023 - Saint-cloud, France

Mon, AUG 28 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Tue, AUG 29 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

Aug. 31 - Sep. 2nd, 2023 - Meo Kalorama 2023 - Lisboa, Portugal

Fri, SEP 22 - Life is Beautiful Festival 2023 - Las Vegas Downtown, NV

Sun, OCT 1 - Guanamor Teatro Studio - Zapopan, Mexico

Tue, OCT 3 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico

Wed, OCT 4 - Pepsi Center WTC - Mexico City, Mexico

Fri, OCT 6 - Zilker Metropolitan Park - Austin, TX

Sun, OCT 8 - Zilker Metropolitan Park - Austin, TX

Fri, OCT 13 - Zilker Metropolitan Park - Austin, TX

Sun, OCT 15 - Zilker Metropolitan Park - Austin, TX