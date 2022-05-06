Yeah Yeah Yeahs shows on sale today + win tix to Hollywood Bowl w/ Japanese Breakfast &#038; The Linda Lindas

Yeah Yeah Yeahs shows on sale today + win tix to Hollywood Bowl w/ Japanese Breakfast & The Linda Lindas

photo by P Squared

Tickets to Yeah Yeah Yeahs two big US shows this fall -- at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on October 1 and LA's Hollywood Bowl on October 6 -- go on sale today (5/6) at 10 AM local time. The Linda Lindas will join them at both shows, and Japanese Breakfast also plays the LA show, while Forest Hills has a "special guest TBA."

We're also giving away a pair of tickets to the Los Angeles show! Enter for a chance to win below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Hollywood Bowl

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

Filed Under: Japanese Breakfast, the linda lindas, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Categories: Contests, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan