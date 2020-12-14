Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Strokes & more donate items for virtual gallery benefiting Save Our Stages

Lizzy Goodman, who put together early-'00s NYC rock oral history Meet Me in the Bathroom, has organized an online art show featuring show flyers and photos from the era, as well as artwork by some of the musicians and artists from the scene, that, in part, benefits the Save Our Stages campaign to help keep independent venues going through the pandemic.

Meet Me in the Bathroom: The Gallery features flyers Nick Zinner made for early Yeah Yeah Yeahs shows, and flyers Cody Smythe made for The Strokes. There is also original art from Adam Green, The Rapture's Luke Jenner, Eleanor Friedberger, Julian Gross (Liars), Cat Pierce, and more, plus some merch, like MMITB sweatshirts, and a facemask designed by Karen O stylist Christian Joy.

Says Goodman, "For now, we're expressing solidarity with each other by staying home and baking cookies. (I've become an iced gingerbread master). But there will be rock shows and late nights and whiskey drinking and the joy of beneficent misbehaviour once again. Gathering these amazing artists' works is, for now, our way of staying connected to that sense of wildness."

There are over 100 works available -- peruse all the items and purchase stuff at MMITB: The Gallery.