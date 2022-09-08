Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Strokes played NYFW parties (pics & video)

It's officially New York Fashion Week 2022, and along with the runway shows with designer's spring/summer 2023 collections comes a whole bunch of secret, private, or otherwise hard to get into parties, after-parties, and special events, some of which have cool musical guests. The festivities got started on Wednesday night (9/7), when Yeah Yeah Yeahs played a private J. Crew party at Jeans on Lafayette. Fivio Foreign was sighted in the front row for their half hour set, and here's some attendee footage (setlist is below):

Also on Wednesday night, The Strokes played The Glasshouse for Bose's NYFW launch event. They closed their nine-song set by taking a fan request for "Meet Me in the Bathroom." See attendee pictures and videos, and their setlist, below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will be back in NYC next month to play a much larger show at Forest Hills Stadium on October 1 with Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas. Tickets are on sale now, and we're also giving away a pair, that comes with a VIP experience!

SETLIST: THE STROKES @ THE GLASSHOUSE, 9/7/2022

The Modern Age

The Adults Are Talking

I Can't Win

Ask Me Anything

Hard to Explain

Automatic Stop

Trying Your Luck

Under Control

Meet Me in the Bathroom

SETLIST: YEAH YEAH YEAHS @ JEAN'S, 9/7/2022

Zero

Gold Lion

Burning

Pin

Maps

Heads Will Roll

Date with the Night