Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Strokes played NYFW parties (pics & video)

It's officially New York Fashion Week 2022, and along with the runway shows with designer's spring/summer 2023 collections comes a whole bunch of secret, private, or otherwise hard to get into parties, after-parties, and special events, some of which have cool musical guests. The festivities got started on Wednesday night (9/7), when Yeah Yeah Yeahs played a private J. Crew party at Jeans on Lafayette. Fivio Foreign was sighted in the front row for their half hour set, and here's some attendee footage (setlist is below):
Also on Wednesday night, The Strokes played The Glasshouse for Bose's NYFW launch event. They closed their nine-song set by taking a fan request for "Meet Me in the Bathroom." See attendee pictures and videos, and their setlist, below.
SETLIST: THE STROKES @ THE GLASSHOUSE, 9/7/2022
The Modern Age
The Adults Are Talking
I Can't Win
Ask Me Anything
Hard to Explain
Automatic Stop
Trying Your Luck
Under Control
Meet Me in the Bathroom
SETLIST: YEAH YEAH YEAHS @ JEAN'S, 9/7/2022
Zero
Gold Lion
Burning
Pin
Maps
Heads Will Roll
Date with the Night