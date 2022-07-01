Year of No Light touring around Psycho Las Vegas, including dates w/ Marissa Nadler and Gospel

French post-metallers Year Of No Light are crossing the Atlantic in August for Psycho Las Vegas and will be doing a little touring while here, including Seattle, Portland and San Francisco shows with Marissa Nadler and Eight Bells, and then San Diego and Los Angeles shows after PLV with Paradise Lost and SAMAEL.

Their first stop, though, at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 8/12 with Planning for Burial and reunited prog-screamo greats Gospel (who recently released their first album in 17 years, The Loser). Tickets are on sale and all tour dates are listed below.

Year of No Light released Consolamentum last year and you can stream that below.

YEAR OF NO LIGHT - 2022 TOUR DATES

8/12 Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY w/ Planning for Burial, Gospel

8/15 Chop Suey - Seattle, WA w/ Marissa Nadler

8/16 Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR w/ Marissa Nadler

8/18 Bottom of the Hill - San Francisco, CA w/ Marissa Nadler

8/21 Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

8/22 Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA with Paradise Lost & SAMAEL

8/23, CatchOne LA, Los Angeles, CA with Paradise Lost & SAMAEL