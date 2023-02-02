Year of the Knife surprise-release new EP ‘Dust to Dust’ (listen)

Delaware metallic hardcore band Year of the Knife have just surprise-released a new EP, Dust to Dust, their first new music since their great 2020 debut LP Internal Incarceration. Its three songs were produced by Taylor Young, it's out now via Pure Noise, and it's truly intense. Listen below.

Year of the Knife were also just announced for New York hardcore festival BNB Bowl, and they have some upcoming shows in February with Sanguisugabogg, Internal Bleeding, and Vomit Forth.

