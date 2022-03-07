Yeasayer’s Anand Wilder joins us this week on Ch 66 for an interview & guest DJ set

The BrooklynVegan Show continues on Vans Channel 66 this Thursday (3/10) at 11 AM ET, and this month's guest is Anand Wilder of the now-defunct Yeasayer, who's gearing up to release his debut solo album I Don't Know My Words later this month (3/25) via Last Gang. We'll be chatting about the various phases of Yeasayer's career, the storied mid 2000s Brooklyn music scene that birthed them, Anand's new solo career, and more, and after our chat, Anand will do a guest DJ set.

As always, the show only airs once live and won't be rebroadcast, so tune in Thursday (3/10) from 11 AM to 1 PM ET or miss it forever.

Watch the video for "Delirium Passes" from Anand's upcoming solo album and a couple classic Yeasayer videos below.

For more on Yeasayer, read: Yeasayer’s ‘All Hour Cymbals’ Turns 10.