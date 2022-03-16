Yeat announces ‘2 Alivë’ tour with SeptembersRich

Portland rapper Yeat just released his new album 2 Alivë and he's been the talk of certain corners of the rap world, and now he announced the '2 Alivë Tour' with support from frequent collaborator SeptembersRich. Things kick off in Detroit on April 8 and wrap up in Los Angeles on May 9, with stops in several other US cities in between.

NYC gets two shows: April 18 at Irving Plaza and April 19 at Warsaw. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (3/18) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (3/17). All dates are listed below.

Yeat -- 2022 Tour Dates

Fri Apr 08 Detroit, MI El Club

Sat Apr 09 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

Tue Apr 12 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Apr 13 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Apr 15 Denver, CO Summit

Sun Apr 17 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

Mon Apr 18 New York, NY Irving Plaza

Tue Apr 19 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw

Thu Apr 21 Atlanta, GA Masquerade - HELL

Sun Apr 24 Charlotte, NC The Underground

Wed Apr 27 Houston, TX Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

Thu Apr 28 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sun May 08 San Francisco The Independent

Mon May 09 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda