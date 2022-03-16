Yeat announces ‘2 Alivë’ tour with SeptembersRich
Portland rapper Yeat just released his new album 2 Alivë and he's been the talk of certain corners of the rap world, and now he announced the '2 Alivë Tour' with support from frequent collaborator SeptembersRich. Things kick off in Detroit on April 8 and wrap up in Los Angeles on May 9, with stops in several other US cities in between.
NYC gets two shows: April 18 at Irving Plaza and April 19 at Warsaw. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (3/18) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (3/17). All dates are listed below.
Yeat -- 2022 Tour Dates
Fri Apr 08 Detroit, MI El Club
Sat Apr 09 Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
Tue Apr 12 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed Apr 13 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Fri Apr 15 Denver, CO Summit
Sun Apr 17 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall
Mon Apr 18 New York, NY Irving Plaza
Tue Apr 19 Brooklyn, NY Warsaw
Thu Apr 21 Atlanta, GA Masquerade - HELL
Sun Apr 24 Charlotte, NC The Underground
Wed Apr 27 Houston, TX Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
Thu Apr 28 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sun May 08 San Francisco The Independent
Mon May 09 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda