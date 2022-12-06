Yeat announces 2023 North American tour
LA rapper Yeat has been having a busy year and quickly rising up in the world. He released his new album 2 Alivë, followed by the Lyfë EP (we also named him one of 12 newer rappers to watch), and now he has announced an extensive North American tour for 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/9) at 10 AM.
Yeat will stop in NYC twice during the tour: on March 8 at Knockdown Center in Queens, and on March 13 at Terminal 5. All dates below.
YEAT -- 2023 TOUR DATES
Wed Mar 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Thu Mar 02 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat Mar 04 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Mar 05 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Wed Mar 08 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center
Thu Mar 09 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Fri Mar 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Mar 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Mon Mar 13 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
Wed Mar 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Thu Mar 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
Sat Mar 18 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sun Mar 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Mar 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Wed Mar 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Thu Mar 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sun Mar 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Mon Mar 27 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Tue Mar 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Mar 30 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Fri Mar 31 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Mon Apr 03 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
Tue Apr 04 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field
Thu Apr 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sat Apr 08 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
Sun Apr 9 – Los Angeles – The Hollywood Palladium
Wed Apr 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre