Yeat announces 2023 North American tour

LA rapper Yeat has been having a busy year and quickly rising up in the world. He released his new album 2 Alivë, followed by the Lyfë EP (we also named him one of 12 newer rappers to watch), and now he has announced an extensive North American tour for 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/9) at 10 AM.

Yeat will stop in NYC twice during the tour: on March 8 at Knockdown Center in Queens, and on March 13 at Terminal 5. All dates below.

Yeat 2023 tour loading...

YEAT -- 2023 TOUR DATES

Wed Mar 01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Thu Mar 02 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Mar 04 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 05 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Mar 08 – Queens, NY – Knockdown Center

Thu Mar 09 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Fri Mar 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Mar 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Mon Mar 13 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

Wed Mar 15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Mar 16 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

Sat Mar 18 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sun Mar 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Mar 21 – Austin, TX – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wed Mar 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Thu Mar 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Mar 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Mon Mar 27 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Tue Mar 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Mar 30 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Fri Mar 31 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Mon Apr 03 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

Tue Apr 04 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field

Thu Apr 06 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sat Apr 08 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Sun Apr 9 – Los Angeles – The Hollywood Palladium

Wed Apr 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre