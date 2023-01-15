Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Yukihiro Takahashi has died

Yukihiro Takahashi, drummer and lead vocalist of the influential Japanese electronic group Yellow Magic Orchestra passed away on January 11, according to a statement released to The Japan Times. He was 70. The cause of death was cited as aspiration pneumonia. In 2020, Yukihiro underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor, and he revealed the following year that he was battling other health issues as well.

Tributes have come in from Sparks, Junior Boys, Mouse On Mars, Chris Walla, Orbital, The Avalanches, and other fellow musicians. "Saddened to hear about the passing of Yukihiro Takahashi of Yellow Magic Orchestra and beyond," Sparks wrote. "It was an honor to cross paths on occasion throughout the years." His Yellow Magic Orchestra bandmate Ryuichi Sakamoto simply posted this:

Yukihiro drummed for the Sadistic Mika Band in the early '70s, and after their 1975 breakup, he and other members formed The Sadistics. His first solo album, Saravah, came out in 1977, and Yukihiro co-founded the Yellow Magic Orchestra with Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono in 1978. Yukihiro remained prolific over the years as both a member of Yellow Magic Orchestra and a solo artist, and he formed the band METAFIVE in 2014.

Rest in peace, Yukihiro.