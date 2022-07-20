Yellow Ostrich is back, touring — win every album on vinyl!

Yellow Ostrich broke up in 2014, but founder Alex Schaaf brought the name back last year, releasing a new album, Soft, under the moniker. He's going on tour this summer and fall, with East Coast and Midwest dates in August (including NYC shows at TV Eye on August 12 and Mercury Lounge on August 13, both with Bathtub Cig), and a West Coast run in October. See all dates below.

To celebrate Yellow Ostrich's return, and their tour, we've teamed up with them and Barsuk Records to give away a copy of their records on vinyl: the 10th anniversary deluxe edition of their classic 2011 album The Mistress; 2012's long out-of-print Strange Land, 2014's Cosmos, and a very special test pressing of Soft, which won't be out on vinyl until 2023. Enter for a chance to win below!

Yellow Ostrich vinyl discography



A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more details. Good luck!

--

YELLOW OSTRICH: 2022 TOUR

2 Aug Minneapolis MN 7th Street Entry

4 Aug Milwaukee WI Colectivo Coffee

5 Aug Madison WI High Noon Saloon

6 Aug Chicago IL Schubas Tavern

7 Aug Detroit MI Underground Detroit

8 Aug Columbus OH Rumba

10 Aug Philadelphia PA MilkBoy

11 Aug Cambridge MA Middle East

12 Aug Brooklyn NY TV Eye

13 Aug New York NY Mercury Lounge

14 Aug Washington DC Songbyrd Music House

16 Aug Carrboro NC Cat's Cradle

17 Aug Atlanta GA Masquerade

18 Aug Nashville TN Basement

19 Aug Champaign-Urbana IL Loose Cobra

29 Sep Denver CO Lost Lake

30 Sep Fort Collins CO The Coast

1 Oct Salt Lake City UT Kilby Court

3 Oct Boise ID Neurolux

4 Oct Spokane WA Lucky You

6 Oct Vancouver CANADA Biltmore

7 Oct Seattle WA Clock Out

8 Oct Portland OR Bunk Room

10 Oct San Francisco CA Bottom of the Hill

11 Oct Los Angeles CA Lodge Room

12 Oct San Diego CA Soda Bar

13 Oct Phoenix AZ Valley Bar

15 Oct Austin TX Swan Dive

16 Oct Dallas TX Andy's