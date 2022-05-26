Yes drummer Alan White, dead at 72

Alan White, longtime drummer for prog greats Yes, has died at 72. "It is with deep sadness that YES announce Alan White, their much-loved drummer and friend of 50 years, has passed away, aged 72, after a short illness," the band wrote in a statement. "The news has shocked and stunned the entire YES family." His family wrote, "Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; bandmate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him."

White took over the Yes drum kit in 1972, following the departure of Bill Bruford and just in time for their Close to the Edge tour. He remained with the band for most of their time together since, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame with them in 2017. In addition to Yes, Alan played in John Lennon’s Plastic Ono Band and on his album, Imagine, as well as George Harrison's All Things Must Pass. He also played with Joe Cocker, Ginger Baker, Gary Wright, Doris Troy and Billy Preston and more.

Yes says their 50th Anniversary Close to the Edge UK Tour in June will be dedicated to White.

Rest in peace, Alan.