yeule announces new LP ‘softscars,’ shares “dazies” & “fish in the pool”

yeule has announced a new LP, softscars, coming out on September 22 via Ninja Tune (pre-order). It follows 2022's great Glitch Princess, and features previously released single "sulky baby." They produced it with Kin Leonn, and Mura Masa and Chris Greatti contributed initial production. About the project, yeule says:
I took the metaphor of the scar to represent each song, and each scar remains soft. Whether you’re healing from emotional trauma or a physical wound, time never heals a scar completely. There’s no more pain, but you can still see the mark afterward. I have a deep feeling that the things my ancestors went through got passed down; there’s some trauma that just sticks. There was always decay and distortion in my life, there’s always been something wrong or ugly. So the scar reminds me that I’m being protected, and I should protect myself.
The newest taste from softscars is double single "dazies" b/w "fish in the pool," the latter of which is a cover of a piece from Japanese film Hana and Alice. "dazies" contrasts with loud, distorted guitars under wispy vocals. Listen to the singles and check out the cover art for softscars below.
yeule will be on tour in the fall with shows across North America, the UK, and Europe, including NYC on October 15 at Webster Hall. They'll also be in Brooklyn before the tour begins, for a Boiler Room set on July 15 at Brooklyn Mirage. See all dates below.
yeule -- 2023 Tour Dates
7/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Boiler Room at The Brooklyn Mirage
8/30 - Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew *
9/1 - Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
9/30 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Portola Festival
10/3 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/4 - Vancouver, BC @ Celebrities
10/5 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/6 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
10/7 - Denver, CO @ Marquis
10/9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/12 - Toronto, ON @ Axis
10/13 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
10/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/15 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/18 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/19 - Washington, D.C @ Black Cat
10/20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
10/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
10/24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/25 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
10/26 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
10/28 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
12/7 - Paris, France @ Café de la Danse
12/8 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ
12/9 - Berlin, Germany @ Zenner
12/11 - London, UK @ HERE at Outernet