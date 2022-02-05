yeule releases new LP ‘Glitch Princess,’ playing shows

Singapore-born, London based musician, performance artist, and painter Nat Ćmiel released their new album as yeule, Glitch Princess, today via Bayonet Reocrds. It's a collection of glitchy, mutant pop music, and you can stream it below. About the project, yeule says, "I was the Glitch Princess, in a time before. Not far from this dimension, but close enough to remember and piece together, like a thin fabric through the wind of Earth. This documentation of myself is but a fragment I have tried so very hard to alchemise into the sonic and visual. A journey that can be experienced, as a capsule of time I have captured in the eyes of a daydream deep-dived in emotive, confessional, and somewhat hopeful repertoires of my experiences in the cyborg form. With much love, I hold my pink 18650 close to my heart under the light from a dying sun."

yeule is playing some US shows supporting Glitch Princess this spring, stopping in NYC (National Sawdust on March 11), Chicago (Thalia Hall on March 15), Los Angeles (The Echo on March 19), San Francisco (Brick & Mortar Music Hall on March 23), and Portland (Holocene on March 25).

YEULE - GLITCH PRINCESS

1. My Name Is Nat Çmiel

2. Electric

3. Flowers are Dead

4. Eyes

5. Perfect Blue feat. Tohji

6. Don't Be So Hard on Your Own Beauty

7. Fragments

8. Too Dead Inside

9. Bites on My Neck

10. I <3 u

11. Friendly Machine

12. Mandy

13. The Things They Did For Me Out Of Love

YEULE: 2022 TOUR

Sat 5 Mar Southbank Centre, London ➳ Purcell Room, Queen Elizabeth Hall

Fri 11 Mar National Sawdust | Brooklyn, NY

Tue 15 Mar Thalia Hall | Chicago, IL

Sat 19 Mar The Echo | Los Angeles, CA

Wed 23 Mar Brick & Mortar Music Hall | San Francisco, CA

Fri 25 Mar Holocene | Portland, OR

Sat 2 April World Wide Warsaw | Warszawa, Poland