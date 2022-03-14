yeule reschedules US tour, adds dates

yeule, aka Singapore-born, London-based artist Nat Ćmiel, had been scheduled to play some US shows this month supporting their new album Glitch Princess. Those dates have now been postponed to July, including a Brooklyn show at National Sawdust on July 29, which is now sold out.

They've also added new dates to their schedule, including a second NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on July 28. Tickets are on sale now.

yeule's upcoming dates also include UK shows supporting Charli XCX and a set at Pitchfork Festival. See all dates below.

yeule 2022 tour loading...

YEULE: 2022 TOUR

4/2 - Warsaw, Poland @ World Wide Warsaw

5/13 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre^

5/15 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy^

5/17 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse^

5/18 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy^

5/19 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace^

5/21 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA^

5/22 - Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy^

5/23 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City^

7/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

7/16 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

7/18 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

7/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

7/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo [sold out]

7/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

7/28 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust [sold out]