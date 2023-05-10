yeule shares new single “sulky baby,” announces fall tour

yeule has signed to Ninja Tune and shared their first single for the label, "sulky baby." The song is their first release of the year as well, following their great 2022 LP Glitch Princess. An ode to '00s alt-rock and shoegaze, "sulky baby" glitters with yeule's whispery vocals and gentle guitar. yeule says:

'sulky baby' was like a 2000s alt-rock shoegaze hybrid tinted in sad satire. I felt like I was talking to a younger version of me, stopping her from crying, looking back at the ways I betrayed and neglected that innocence from myself. I failed to protect her and I felt like I needed to go back in time and fulfill what she was starved of. So that she could return to my side. So that I can smile like a little kid again. The song gives quite vivid descriptions of a depression I felt with almost a burning passion, yet I tried to give it a light-hearted tone. I think romanticizing is not always that bad. It helps to do it sometimes when you're dealing with a repressed memory. I think it is called an advantaged delusion? Sometimes, that's the only way I can remember parts of me I don't want to remember, so that I can lay her to rest and heal. My mother used to tell me as a child, not to sulk all the time. I guess that's why sulking is so special to me.

In addition to the signing and single release, yeule has announced a handful of live dates coming up in the fall, including an NYC show on October 15 at Webster Hall. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10am, and you can see all dates below.

yeule -- 2023 Tour Dates

10/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/15 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

12/11 - London, UK @ Outernet