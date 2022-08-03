yeule wrapped up US tour at National Sawdust (pics, video)

yeule released their great new album, Glitch Princess, back in February, and they just wrapped up a short US tour supporting it, which included a set at Pitchfork Festival and a pair of NYC shows at Bowery Ballroom and National Sawdust. We caught the National Sawdust show, which was rescheduled from March, on Friday night (7/29). There were no openers, and Nat Ćmiel took the stage alone, totally capturing the crowd's attention with their performance, which fused interpretive dance with their glitchy, inventive pop. They had everyone jumping along on Glitch Princess standout "Bites on my Neck," and they played a few songs from their debut LP, 2019's Serotonin II, to go with the ones off their new album.

See pictures from Friday night's show, and some fan-taken video, below.