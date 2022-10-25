YG announces 2023 North American tour

California rapper YG has announced a tour following last month's release of his album I Got Issues. The Red Cup Tour goes down starting in January. The tour features support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn. All dates below.

The Red Cup Tour stops in NYC on February 19 at Knockdown Center in Queens. Tickets are on sale Friday, 10/28, at 10am.

YG Red Cup Tour 2023 loading...

YG -- THE RED CUP TOUR 2023 DATES

Fri Jan 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Sun Jan 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^

Tue Jan 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

Thu Jan 26 – Seattle, WA WAMU Theater^

Sat Jan 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^

Sun Jan 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

Tue Jan 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^

Wed Feb 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!

Thu Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!

Sat Feb 04 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!

Mon Feb 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

Wed Feb 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

Fri Feb 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

Sat Feb 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

Sun Feb 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^

Mon Feb 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Thu Feb 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^

^With support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn

! With support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn